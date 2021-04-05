A pictorial history book of sorts will soon be available for viewing at the Forest Public Library. Pictorial Honor Roll, Scott County, Men and Women in Service, is a 1944 publication of The Scott County Times and is being donated to the library by Dell Reeves.

Reeves said that she got the publication from her aunt, Lorainne Culpepper, the wife of Pvt. Samuel T. Culpepper one of the servicemen featured within the 80 pages.

The paperback book, which is in remarkablely good shape for it’s age, includes photographs and brief descriptions of local men and women who were serving in the armed forces at the time, or who had already perished during the war.

“Awesome,” said Librarian Dianne McLauruin, when informed of the donation. “We have an archival room to house the physical copy, and will share a link to the digital version with our patrons.” CLICK HERE to access the booklet.

“Our long-awaited Pictorial Honor Roll books, brimful of pictures and news of Scott County men and women in service, were placed on sale last Saturday afternoon and the Times staff has been proud of the enthusiasm with which they have been received,” wrote Editor Erle Johnston, on the front page of the November 9, 1944 edition of this newspaper.

“Bound in attractive covers centered with a red and blue shield, the books carry a flag-at-half-mast tribute on the cover page to the county’s heroic dead.

“Persons with receipts for reserve copies are urged to bring them to the office as soon as possible to get their copies. It is important that the receipts be presented to get the books.

“Those who do not have reserved copies may purchase books for only one dollar each and those wishing books mailed to any address in the United States can have this done by sending check or money order for 1.25.

The extra 25 cents will cover postage, costs of mailing envelope and handling.”

There are 29 names listed on that page dedicated to the county’s fallen heros and on the following page the book is dedicated to the H.F. Webb family who lost both sons in the war.

“As this Pictorial History Honor Roll was in its final stage of printing, the news was received from the War Department that Pfc. Bryan Webb had been killed in action in Germany. Sept. 29,” the dedication reads, “thus becoming the second son of Mr. and Mrs. H.F. Webb to make the supreme sacrifice.

“The first son, Lieut. Andrew Webb, died in defense of the Philippines on December 8, 1941, just one day after Pearl Harbor. He was Scott County’s first war casualty.

“Bryan volunteered for service in april, 1943, after he became 18. He sailed in May, 1944, and took part in all phases of the Normandy invasion.

“To these heroic Webb boys — only sons of Mr. and Mrs. Webb — this Pictorial Honor Roll is respectfully dedicated.”

There are 429 men and women featured with their photos in the book and the final entry is Pvt. Samuel T. Culpepper. Culpepper, the son of Mr. and Mrs. S.B. Culpepper, was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, at the time.

A sampling of other names found in the book are:

• Coties and Oties Clark, twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Clark, of Forest. They were inducted into the service in March of 1941. Cpl. Coties was stationed in the Hawaiian Island. Oties was stationed at Camp Maxey, Texas.

• Ethan Lowe’s entry reads, “Missing in action since September 11, 1943, Ethan Lowe, radioman, second class, has been officially reported dead by the War Department. Ethan, 25, was aboard the destroyed Rowan which was torpedoed off the coast of Italy.

• Tech. Sgt. George Buck Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.O. Johnson of Sebastopol, was inducted at Camp Shelby on April 28, 1941 and was serving “somewhere in England.”

• Capt. Dwyn M. Mounger, former pastor of the First Presbyterian Church at Forest, was a chaplain stationed at Morris Field, Charlotte N.C. He volunteered for duty after serving many years as pastor. His wife and two children were with him.

• Mary Frances Lang, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Lang of Walnut Grove joined the WAC in June 1944. She was stationed at Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.

CLICK HERE to access the booklet.