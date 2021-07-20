This Friday the 13th is going to be a very lucky day for anyone who has been thinking about subscribing to The Scott County Times. On August 13, newspaper subscriptions are going to be 77 percent off newsstand price all day long.

That’s right, for one day only new, in-county subscriptions will be on sale for only $13 for 13 months.

“That is the best deal ever on subscriptions,” said Times Editor and Publisher Tim Beeland, “a whopping 77 percent off the newsstand price for a full year of Scott County happenings, sales, and specials around town. We know the pandemic has been hard on everyone and that's why we brought back our Lucky 13 special for this one day only. But hurry, your lucky day is Friday only.”

For $13, subscribers get 13 months of the print edition of Scott County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7/365 access to the many features of The Times’ website at www.sctonline.net which includes links to statewide news events.

To take advantage of this special offer, visit www.sctonline.net/friday and sign up there. You can also stop by the newspaper office at 311 Smith Ave, Forest, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on August 13 or call 601-469-2561 to pay with a credit card or debit card. Or if you like, there is an order form in this week’s paper. If you have a copy, fill it out and mail it back with your check or credit card information, postmarked no later than Friday, August 13 and we’ll get you signed up that way.