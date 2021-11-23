13 Months for only $13

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and in the grand tradition of blockbuster sales events, The Scott County Times will be offering serious savings on annual newspaper subscriptions.

For one day only, Friday, Nov. 26, new, in-county subscriptions are only $13 for 13 months. That is more than half off the regular subscription rate and a whopping 77 percent off the newsstand price for a full year PLUS of Scott County news and information.

“Black Friday shoppers are always looking for the very best deals,” Times publisher Tim Beeland, said,” so we thought we’d get in on the action and offer our best deal for this one day only.” For $13, subscribers get 13 months of the print edition of Scott County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7/365 days a year access to the many features of The Times’ website at www.sctonline.net.

“On the website, you may read a digital version of the newspaper, our e-edition, and find late-breaking news as well as exclusive content from around the state,” Beeland said. “This is a value-added component of each and every print subscription, and it is included at no extra charge.”

The Black Friday sale makes purchasing a subscription to The Times an unbeatable value. To take advantage of this special offer simply CLICK HERE or stop by or call the newspaper office on November 26. If there is no anwser leave a message and we will get back to you. Call 601-469-2561 to pay with a credit card or debit card. Or if you like, there is an order form on page 16 of this week's paper. Fill it out and mail it back with your check or credit card information, postmarked no later than Friday, Nov. 26 and we’ll get you signed up that way.