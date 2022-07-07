A Retirement Reception for Anita Webb, Scott County Extension Coordinator/FCS/4H was held June 28 at the County Extension Office. Webb, family, friends, and office staff along with Representative Tom Miles and Theresa Hand, Southwest District Extension Coordinator, celebrated her 35-plus years of dedicated service to Mississippi State University Extension in Scott County.

Webb is a native of Simpson County and graduated from Magee High School. She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Conservation and Natural Resources. After college, she worked a variety of jobs including one at the National Soil Conservation Service before accepting a position with the Scott County Extension Service.

Webb came to Scott County in 1981 when she married her husband Bob. She and her husband have two daughters Samantha and Holly.