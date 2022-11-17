Downtown Forest was mighty quiet last Friday — Veterans Day. At one point I thought I might be the only person at work especially with all the open parking spaces on Smith Ave.

Courthouse square was pretty empty too. At 11:00 a.m., the time of the annual Veterans Day ceremony, I could just about count the attendees on one hand.

It seems that folks have gotten out of the habit of supporting events, like the Veterans salute, following COVID shutdowns of the past several years. A shame, I think.

Hopefully that will change in the coming year.

My household of two is pretty much back to normal. Or, as normal I suppose, as we will ever be. We are fully vaccinated and have been to crowded football games in close quarters all fall. I don’t recall ever seeing a person at any of those games wearing a mask, although that is a common site at local stores.

At the office we still have masked up patrons come in to buy papers or pay for a subscription. Better safe than sorry I think is the attitude many people have, and there isn’t a thing in the world wrong with that. If nothing else maybe it will help cut down on the spread of the flu again this season. Wife, Danny, and I have had that shot as well.

We’re not afraid of a shot and I guess our attitude about the vaccines is also better safe than sorry. Something is going to get you sooner or later anyway. Right?

If a person has the complete opposite opinion and doesn’t want to subject their own body to a needle prick, that’s fine with me too. It is their opinion, their body, and they are entitled to do with it as they please just like I am to mine.

Either way, we simply can not walk around in fear for the rest of our lives.

That said...

The holidays are upon us and what better time to take advantage of the “back to normal” state of mind than the annual Thanksgiving Community Service which is set for Sunday at 6:00 p.m., hosted this year by Forest United Methodist Church. Go and give thanks for being back to normal.

If you are sports minded, Lake and Scott Central are still in the hunt for a District 2A State Championship title and with wins this week will face each other next Friday night. Get out there and enjoy some Friday night football while there is still some Friday night football left to be enjoyed.

The quick change from 80 degree temperatures to 30 degree temperatures has it feeling a little bit like Christmas and those parades are scheduled in the coming weeks. What better way to kick off the Christmas season than shoulder to shoulder on the curb as bands, and floats, and decorated cars roll by.

If you are not comfortable being shoulder to shoulder, well find you a little spot off to your own. You can always wave at someone from across the street or around the corner.

Another sure fire way to kick off the holidays is coming to the neighboring city of Brandon this week. The Magic of Lights is set to open Friday night at the Brandon Amphitheater. It is a drive-thru light show featuring over 2 million LED lights that are said to create some of the best Christmas light displays ever seen.

Visitors pay one price for a car load, no matter how many folks are packed into the car. I think it is just under $20 per car if tickets are purchased in advance online. We’ve never been to the amphitheater but this sounds like a perfect time to drive over there. The light show will be open from 5:30 until 10:00 nightly until New Year’s Day.

So, there you have it right there, several ways to get out of the house, get out from in front of the television or computer screen, and get back to normal while the getting back to normal is good.

And these are just the beginning.

Y’all get started making your plans. I know we are, and I’m really looking forward to that light show. I do like me some Christmas lights!