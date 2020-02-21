IT’S A GIRL!

Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Autumn Blake Weaver. Blake was born at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian on February 7 at 8:27 a.m. and weighed eight pounds and four point seven ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Blake was also welcomed home by big sister Scarlett Rae Weaver, age 5. Grandparents are Corbert and Kathy Hollingsworth of Forest and Pam Weaver of Louisville. Great-Grandmother is Alice Hollingsworth of Forest.