IT’S A GIRL!

  • 366 reads
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 9:04am

Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Autumn Blake Weaver. Blake was born at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian on February 7 at 8:27 a.m. and weighed eight pounds and four point seven ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Blake was also welcomed home by big sister Scarlett Rae Weaver, age 5. Grandparents are Corbert and Kathy Hollingsworth of Forest and Pam Weaver of Louisville. Great-Grandmother is Alice Hollingsworth of Forest.

Social

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
The Message
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced

Van Norman, Miles to wed
Community Calendar

Morton News

Obituaries

Mary Lee Summers Crimm
Mary Lee Summers Crimm, age 88, died peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020.
Rev. William David Bryant
Oliver Triplett

H. Latrelle Ashley
David H. Watkins

Mary Evelyn Alford

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed

22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed

To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.