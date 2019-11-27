Black Friday Strikes!

71% off newsstand prices

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and in the grand tradition of blockbuster sales events, The Scott County Times is offering serious savings on annual newspaper subscriptions.

For one day only — this Friday, Nov. 29 — new, in-county subscriptions are on sale for only $15. That is one-half off the regular subscription rate and a whopping 71 percent off the newsstand price for a full year of Scott County news, sports and information. “Black Friday shoppers are always looking for the very best deals,” Times pubisher Tim Beeland, said,” so we thought we’d get in on the action and offer our best deal ever for this one day only.” For $15, subscribers get 52 weekly issues of the print edition of Scott County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7/365 access to the many features of The Times’ website at www.sctonline.net.

“On the website, you may read a digital version of the newspaper, our e-edition, and find late-breaking news and sports stories as well as occasional exclusive content,” Beeland said. “This is a value-added component of each and every print subscription, and it is included at no extra charge.”

The Black Friday sale makes purchasing a subscription to The Times an unbeatable value. To take advantage of this special offer, visit the website at www.sctonline.net, click on the “Black Friday Subscription Sale” box and, when prompted, use the coupon code FRIDAY to lock in your deal.

You can also stop by or call the newspaper office between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon,on Friday or call 601-469-2561 to pay with a credit card or debit card. Or if you like, there is an order form on page 20 of today’s paper. Fill it out and mail it back with your check or credit card information, postmarked no later than Friday, Nov. 29 and we’ll get you signed up that way.