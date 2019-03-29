Endangered Missing Child Alert

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 8:07am

The Missing / Endangered Child Alert issued for Mariana Elise Johnson has been canceled. She has been found and is safe.

 

 

 

Obituaries

Doris Eloise Myatt

Doris Eloise Myatt, age 83, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Scott Regional Hospital in Morton... READ MORE

Edna Ezell
Shirley D. King
Josie Gibbs
Martha Jean Sessions
Evelyn Rogers Dennis

