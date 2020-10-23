Countdown - Getting Close

By the time you are reading this, we will be 13 days away from the election! It’s bad to wish our life away, but aren’t you looking forward to not hearing all the thrashing from news media. However, they will find some other happening to constantly broadcast over and over! There are lots of good things happening, but you won’t hear it from the news. We know good news doesn’t bring as much money! Give us a break, please!

No New Wars in four years and two historic peace deals in the last few weeks! Give credit where credit is due!

What goes around comes around and what goes up must come down. Everything in the dark must come to the light and what you reap is what you sow!

One thing for sure, you’ll never see a farmer looting, destroying public property or burning flags, they are too busy working to keep the country going! Our many thanks to these hard working families!

Did you know the U.S. Army is the biggest employer, with half a million active soldiers and 200,000 in reserves. The second largest employer is Wal Mart! Speaking of Wal-Mart, our local store is now open till 10 P.M. There are no signs up letting you know that the main doors are closed at 7 P.M. To add to that, the front parking row lights are not on, at that time!

The President was walking out of the White House heading towards his limo when a possible assassin steps forward and aims a gun. A Secret Service Agent, new on her job yells “Mickey Mouse!” This startled the would be assassin and he was captured! Later Secret Service Agent, Amgen’s, supervisor, takes her aside and asked, “What in hell made you Shout “Mickey Mouse?” Blushing the girl replied, “I got nervous. I meant to shout “Donald. Duck!”

Franklin Graham: “We need to pray for Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing in the coming days. Join me in praying that she would be treated fairly and respectfully. God closed the mouth of the lions for Daniel, and I pray He will protect her from those who would do anything to prevent a conservative Justice from being appointed to the Supreme Court! Everyone knows she is exceptionally qualified, and one of the most brilliant legal minds of our day. Let’s pray her confirmation can happen quickly and without the shameful circus and ugliness the world witnessed at the last one!”

“Snake hunters have captured a massive Burmese Python in Florida. That is the largest specimen of the invasive species ever caught in the State. (according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.) The snake measured 18’ 9” (I can’t imaging catching it without having a heart attack!)

A College Professor got up and said, “If God exists, then let him knock me out of my chair.” Nothing happened! The class was quite. He said, “I’ll give him two more minutes.” A Marine Veteran, got up, punched him in the face, knocked him off his chair, then set down. As the Professor came to, he looked at his student and said, “Why did you do that?” The marine said, “God was busy protecting my Buddies still fighting for your right to say and do stupid things like this so He sent me!”

“An 83 year old woman was in McDonald’s drive-through and a young woman, behind her, leaned on her horn and shouted something. She thought the old woman was taking too long placing her order. So, when the old woman got to the first window, she paid her own order and the car behind her. The cashier must have told her what the old woman did, she leaned out her window and mouthed “Thank You.” Obviously embarrassed about her rudeness being returned with kindness. When the old woman got to the second window, she showed them her receipts and took both her food and the woman’s food behind her. Now the second woman had to get in line again and start all over. Don’t blow your horn at old people, they’ve been around a long time!”

Lord, will you take care of my family and the families of those are reading this. I give You our worries, our pains, our sickness and all of our brokenness!

Have a God blessed week.