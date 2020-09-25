OXFORD, Miss. – As an update to previously announced guidelines for Rebel football gamedays, Ole Miss Athletics is implementing additional fan opportunities and safety measures in accordance with university leadership, Southeastern Conference, NCAA and public health official guidelines.

Full details on the Ole Miss football attendance plan is available at http://www.olemissgameday.com/. Tickets are still available to be purchased at olemisstix.com.

GAMEDAY UPDATES

The designated fan color for each game will be announced weekly via Ole Miss football social media channels.

The Ole Miss Student Union will be closed to the public on gamedays. The facility is open during normal operating hours to students with a valid Ole Miss student ID.

Select fans will take part in gameday on the videoboard from their home as part of the Home Team experience.

There will be no pom giveaways in the stands or on-field presentations.

In accordance with SEC guidelines, the Pride of the South and Ole Miss Spirit Squads will be located within the student section of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In accordance with SEC Policy, beer stands will not pour beer into cups to increase the speed of service and decrease the duration of wait time in the concourse.

Refillable stadium cups will not be available.

The team bench areas have been extended to run from the 15-yard line to the 15-yard line and also includes a six-foot area around the perimeter of the benches.

A new rideshare dropoff/pickup spot will be located on Gertrude Ford Blvd., directly adjacent to the Ole Miss Athletics Administration Building on campus.

NOTABLE OTHER GAMEDAY CHANGES (previously announced)

As mandated by the state, tailgating and other social gatherings on campus will be prohibited on gamedays. Fans attending games should limit their time on campus to the game only and not events before or after the contest. The Grove and Circle may only be used as pedestrian walkways.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times, including entering and exiting the stadium and while traveling around the concourse. Please note that full face shields are considered a prohibited item and will not be allowed to be worn in the stadium.

General bowl seating ticket holders will be assigned specific gates for entry. Suite and Club Level ticket holders will have a designated time window for arrival to help stagger social interaction and wait time.

New this season, each ticket holder will be provided an on-campus parking pass. All off-campus shuttles will be discontinued for the 2020 season. Parking lots will open 3 hours prior to kickoff each home game.

All fans will be issued mobile gameday tickets and mobile parking passes.

To limit contact, all concession stands and vendors will be conducting cashless.

All common water sources in the stadium will be eliminated including water foundations, water monsters. As a result, each fan will be permitted to bring one (1) 20 oz. or smaller sealed water bottle inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

