October 22 & 29

Quick Bites is a program offered through the Mississippi State University Extension Service that provides timely information on a wide variety of topics to citizens across the state through interactive video and ZOOM. October 22: “The Mississippi Women for Agriculture Scholarship Program” will be presented by Sandra Berryhill Alesich, President Mississippi Women for Agriculture. We are committed to helping Mississippi women pursue agricultural and ag-related degrees. We would like to show you how our organization has supported students in the past, how to apply, and how to help us in our worthy endeavor.

ZOOM Registration Link:

https://msstateextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuceyvqTIvHdIZOmNc3dNX2QlAbMBnf801

October 29: “Easy Slow Cooker Meals You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less” will be presented by Natasha Haynes, MSU Extension Agent IV, Rankin County. There’s nothing like the slow cooker to make your dinner easy, with only 30 minutes of prep or less! Dump in your ingredients and a few hours later you are ready to have a great meal.

ZOOM Registration Link:

https://msstateextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtc-GurTopGNEbOaJhkwesAc7M8FqBW3lL