Carrie Ellen Weaver Torrence, 68, of Lena passed away on May 26, 2021. Carrie was born on December 10, 1952 in Brandon, Mississippi. She wed the love of her life, Bobby Torrence, in January of 1970. They have two children.

Carrie was a life-long Christian. She was the matriarch of her family, living as a beloved homemaker, farmer’s wife, and caretaker of all God’s creation. She loved children, plants, animals, and, most importantly, her devoted family.

Throughout her life, Carrie was always occupied. She was often found with a needle in hand, quilting or sewing. Even in her last days, Carrie kept her hands busy making friendship bracelets for her loved ones.

Carrie is preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Rosie Catherine Weaver, her twin brothers Lavell and Lanell Weaver, Maurice Weaver, O’Neal Weaver, and her sisters Mavrice Weaver, Barbara Bertram, and Virginia Kyzar.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Torrence of Lena; daughter Mona Torrence Olivera (Manuel) of Juarez, Mexico; son, Trent Torrence of Ludlow; grandchildren, Devan Torrence of Starkville; Chase Torrence of Byram; Sera Hughes of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Shelda and Brantley Torrence of Lena, and great-grandchildren Isaac, Ivy, and Madden. Her remaining siblings include George Weaver (Gracie) of Brandon; Ruth Jordan (Ellie Hough) of Brandon; and Sarah Wilson (J.V.) of Vicksburg.