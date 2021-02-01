Prominent Mississippi businessman and two-time state economic development director Leland Speed passed away last week after a long life of community service and job creation. Speed, founder of Parkway Properties, Inc. and EastGroup Properties Inc., helped development on the state and small-town level. Many Mississippians can thank having a job to Speed. He lived a long and fruitful life and Mississippi benefited because of him. Rest In Peace.
-- Cartoon by Marshall Ramsey, Mississippi Today - January 31, 2021 --