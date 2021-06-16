One hundred and fifty one years ago, a few men and women in Scott County, Mississippi decided they needed a church in their community. It was 1870, just five years after the end of the War Between The States. Reconstruction was in full swing and times were hard. Most of the people in the area were farmers; so food wasn’t too scarce. Money was.

Worship was a big part of the lives of these simple people. They petitioned and became part of the Methodist circuit of Trenton and Homewood. From 1870 to 1871, the first “Circuit Rider” preacher was Levi Parks Meadow. There is no record of the type of meeting place was first made available to Rev. Meadow but we can use our imagination. We can see brush arbors and tents and gathering in homes. It did nothing to dampen their desire for a structure dedicated to the worship of the God who had seen them through so many trials and tribulations.

There is on record in the office of the Circuit Clerk in Forest, Mississippi, a notation which indicates that, in 1884, one Thomas Melton of the Homewood area gave a deed for two acres of land to Dr. W. W. Garner for a church building site and cemetery. The church was to have been called Gardner Chapel, but there is no record of the church ever being called by that name. It was called Homewood Methodist Church instead. This church, as erected, was 40 feet by 50 feet in size, a one-room framed structure, unsealed and never painted.

The second building for the Homewood Methodist Church was erected in 1905. Dr. W. H. Barnes and Joel Anderson Boyles were on the committee to raise the $3,000 for the construction of this church building. The families who were able pledged money. Other families, instead of money, gave trees for lumber. Some cut and hauled logs or lumber. Others gave cotton, cattle or hogs. Those who could furnished labor or became carpenters’ helpers.

The first service in the present church building was held on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948. One hundred and fifty one years have elapsed since Rev. Meadow’s first sermon. On Sunday, June 26, 2021, the long life of this venerable church will be celebrated with a special message and music provided by the Master’s Quartet.

The minister coming to bring the message on that special day will be Dr. Lovett Weems, Jr. Dr. Weems is a native son, having been born to the late Lovett H. Weems, Sr. and Harriet Vaughn Weems Boozer. He was reared in Homewood United Methodist Church and is a graduate of Forest High School. Dr. Weems is a distinguished professor of church leadership and is a consultant of the Lewis Center for Church Leadership at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Weems began his career in the ministry in Mississippi as a local church pastor, serving in nearby Raleigh and Philadelphia. He became the founding director of the Lewis Center in 2003, coming to the position after 18 years as president of Saint Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lovett and his wife, Emily, have been married for 55 years. They have four children and 11 grandchildren. Their youngest son, Lawrence, and his wife, Angie, have three children and live in Summit. They are frequent visitors to Scott County and maintain the Weems homeplace on Highway 35 South.