Boy Scouts from across Mississippi gathered recently to earn their chess merit badge through a clinic hosted by the Scott County Chess Club in celebration of National Chess Day.

Held at Forest Baptist Church’s Family Life Center on October 8, the clinic attracted Scouts from Greenville, Flowood, and Brandon to learn about the game and how to play it. Several of the Scouts in Forest’s Troop 63 have already earned the badge.

Chris Baker, founder and coordinator of the local chess club, said the clinic was the beginning of what is expected to become a regular activity for the club.

“We appreciated the opportunity to partner with the Andrew Jackson Council of the BSA to host this clinic which we plan to host at least once each year,” Baker said. “Including chess among Scouting’s selection of merit badges is another indication of how popular chess has become in our country and the chances it creates to teach life lessons to our youth.”

Baker said the turnout was low considering the number of other events going on around the state this time of year on the same weekend, but chess being recognized officially across the country annually on the second Saturday of October made the date special.

“We were hopeful for more Scouts to participate; but since this was our first time to do this kind of event, a small crowd was a good way to test the waters,” Baker said. “At the same time, we were impressed with how far some of the parents drove to bring their Scouts to our event.”

The clinic lasted three hours and covered topics including the history of chess, how the pieces move and how the board is set up, as well as rules of the game. Baker, who became a certified merit badge counselor this year, provided these instructions during the first half of the clinic. Baker’s son, Aaron, talked to the groups about tactics and strategy and the clinic concluded with the Scouts playing several games in tournament style format.

The Bakers also plan to participate in the Andrew Jackson Council’s Winter Camp at Hood Scout Reservation in November to teach the game and help more Scouts earn their chess badges.

For more information, visit the club online at scottcountychessclub.org.