It was a frustrating day for Southern Miss as the Lady Eagles never led in the battle for first place in the Sun Belt standings.

Southern Miss struggled to find any consistency on offense as the Dukes handed the Lady Eagles their first conference loss of the season 63-54.

"It's disappointing because you don't play James Madison again. You don't get that opportunity again," Southern Miss coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. "There are a lot of games to be played. We have a lot to take care of. We have a lot of strides to make, and there are a lot of good teams. Let's just say this is the end of the year, and it's James Madison and us. They'll get the nod because they got the jump on us. I think there are a lot of games to be played, and there is probably going to be a lot more wins and losses before all that comes together."

UGLY FIRST QUARTER

Southern Miss' start to the game was anything but ideal, with James Madison taking a 10-0 lead. The Lady Eagles shot just 12.5% from the floor while JMU shot 50% and nailed three shots from the beyond the arc to hold a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

"I thought the first quarter is what kicked our butt," McNelis said. "They scored at will. We got into foul trouble. We had to put people in. Our defenses that we were trying to run struggle. We had to make defensive changes and adjustments, and we couldn't get things going offensively."

The Lady Eagles came alive in the second quarter with a 17-4 run to make it a one-possession game at 28-25 at the half.

"I thought we fought back hard," McNelis said. "We closed the gap several times, but we could just not get over the hump. What happened is that when we closed, we made a lot of mental errors and mistakes. When you face a team that is rated nationally in offensive efficiency, every time you make a mistake, they are going to take advantage of it. They are a very veteran team and are well coached."

FREE THROW LINE STRUGGLES

The critical difference in the game was JMU's ability to get to the foul line. In the second half, the Dukes reached the foul line 17 times compared to USM's two. This put Southern Miss (10-5, 3-1) in foul trouble, with most notably center Melyia Grayson having four fouls in just under 10 minutes of play.

"It is what it is," McNelis said. "It's very frustrating. I try to explain to (the team) that you have to control what we can control. Let our coaches get frustrated. But I've never seen an official go back and make a change.

"Every group of officials has a different dynamic. At the beginning of the game, we as coaches, have to figure out what that dynamic is because there is no dynamic that is the same."

JMU was 17-for-22 from the free throw line, while USM was 5-for-6.

James Madison (14-2, 4-0) built as much as a 12-point lead and held a 47-37 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Eagles started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to narrow the score to 47-44, but JMU's ability to reach the free throw line, as well as USM missing critical shots, allowed for James Madison to close out the game on a 9-0 run.

"In that fourth quarter, we had a lot of opportunities at buckets right there at the rim," McNelis said. "We took advantage of JB getting to the rim. She scored some buckets, and we were trying to get things to go through her. We missed a lot of shots right there in front of the rim. If we just make two of those, then it's a game-changing difference."

Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.

