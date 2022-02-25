We’ve all heard people call the U.S. Constitution a “living” document. Usually, that’s code for twisting its language to fit the political fad de jour.

But I’ve never heard anyone call for killing parts of it. Until now.

Last week, a lawyer from one of Mississippi’s largest lobbying firms posted a column seeking to derail our state’s application for a convention of states under Article V of the Constitution. In 2019, Mississippi joined 14 other states in applying to convene a convention. The purpose of the convention is to draft constitutional amendments that force our federal government to act responsibly and within the boundaries our Founding Fathers intended. The column described the Article V initiative as a “Trojan Horse” that would end democracy as we know it. The column goes even further, however, to describe the Constitution’s amendment process as dangerous and “undemocratic.”

Before we get into that, let’s talk about Article V for a moment. The delegates to our 1787 Constitutional Convention foresaw a day when the federal government would go rogue. They provided a procedure that allows the states to intervene and peacefully restore sanity. According to Article V, “on the application of the legislatures of two-thirds (34) of the states, [Congress] shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which…shall be valid…when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths (38) of the several states, or by conventions in three fourths thereof.” In other words, the convention is powerless to change anything unless at least 38 states agree. The ratification process is the same as with every other amendment.

Contrary to what the column said, the convention of states process is not untried. States have convened several conventions to pursue a variety of objectives. In fact, the Bill of Rights started out as a convention of states initiative, but then Congress jumped on the bandwagon and handled it using the more familiar amendment procedures.

Why do we need a convention of states? Because the other way of proposing amendments requires Congress to initiate them. Right now, Congress is part of the problem. The odds that Congress will propose amendments that limit spending, power expansion, and self-enrichment is, at best, zero.

We all agree on one thing, though: we’re unhappy with the way things are going. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 24% of Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction. Why should they? Congress is blowing money at a rate that boggles the mind (with inflation exploding as the inevitable result). Career politicians have forgotten who put them there, and why. Obscure agencies micro-manage every detail of our lives. (You’ve probably broken several laws today, but you’ll never know it unless a bureaucrat needs someone to make an example of). The status quo is unsustainable, and we all know it.

That’s why support for a convention is growing. This past month, two more states—Wisconsin and Nebraska—applied for one. That brings us to 17—halfway to the 34-state threshold.

Not surprisingly, people who benefit from the current situation are growing nervous. That’s why we’ve started hearing terms like “Trojan Horse” and “undemocratic.” As I read last week’s column, I had a hard time matching facts with the rhetoric. Sometimes ominous phrases can get you to where facts won’t take you, I suppose.

The column did explore a complex mathematical scenario in which 38 states could pass amendments even if most voters nationwide disapprove. The article expresses consternation that less populous states (like Mississippi, for example) would have equal say with larger states (like California). This argument suggests a profound misunderstanding or misrepresentation of our federal system of government. The writer is a constitutional scholar, so I’m perplexed.

We are a representative republic—a union of coequal states. Matters of grave consequence (electing a President and amending the Constitution, for example) are not decided by popular vote. The Founders intentionally protected us from what James Madison called the “tyranny of the majority.” If you haven’t read the Federalist Papers, I recommend them, along with Democracy in America by Alexis de Toqueville. Heck, most of us would benefit from just reviewing a ninth-grade civics textbook (if you can still find one).

Lastly, about those Trojan horses: I have news for those who fear them. The horse is here already, and the soldiers hidden within it are inflicting mayhem: hordes of unelected bureaucrats; an oligarchy of career politicians; and judges who strip away the States’ and the People’s reserved powers and divert them to the federal government.

An Article V convention of states may be the last, best means of restoring the republic our founders established in 1787. That, I submit, is the plain truth, and nobody is paying me to say it.

John Breland is the volunteer legislative liaison for the Convention of States in Mississippi. He works as a civilian attorney for the Army Corps of Engineers and serves as a Colonel in the Army JAG Corps. His opinions are his own and do not reflect positions of his employers.