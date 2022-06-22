Scott County Times Editor and Publisher Tim Beeland has been named the state’s best commentary columnist among large weekly newspapers in Mississippi for the second consecutive year.

This is the eighth time he has received the prestigious award, which was presented during the Tri-State Press Convention over the weekend in Memphis. The convention brought together press associations from Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Beeland also claimed the third place prize for General Interest Column.

“Down to earth and conversational he takes on local issues that are informative and direct,” the judges from the South Carolina Press Association wrote about the winning entries.

The submission consisted of a group of columns written during 2021 taking on such topics as roadside trash, voter apathy, and efforts to get road repair money among others.