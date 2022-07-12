Being a person that is not particularly fond of being all by himself for any period of time, long nor short, I’ve come to find the quietness of the office that I now have all to myself quite boring. And, just plain quiet! Who would have ever thought the annoying sound of a dot matrix printer printing thousands of mailing labels would be music to the ears.

Well, it is. Kind of!

It is still annoying before it ends, that I cannot deny.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 foot traffic on Smith Avenue practically disappeared for a year or so, and then as folks started getting out and about again it seems they figured out that they could do the bulk of their business with us over the Internet, including placing help wanted ads and legal notices in the newspaper, and paying for subscriptions as well. These days, other than the mailman, or someone needing a stack of old newspapers for packing china, growing worms, or lining the kennels of growing puppies, we don’t see many friendly faces at the front counter. Don’t see many faces of any kind...period.

On top of that, the ever dwindling workforce market leaves open positions harder and harder to fill and technology, as wonderful as it is, turns full time positions into part time positions and/or no positions at all.

We used to have two or three reporters, two or three ad reps, a graphics person, an office manager and a separate legals/classifieds clerk among others. Today one person can just about do all of those jobs, although this one person would prefer that not be the case. But the case, it seems, it has become.

For the time being anyway.

We — more specifically I am looking for some part time help in the office. I need someone that has good computer skills, good math skills, a dependable vehicle, and a good alarm clock at home that they know how to operate too. I understand that last part may be a stretch.

What I don’t understand, though, is what happened, and why did it happen, to the labor force. How are the people that needed a paycheck in 2019 to by groceries, toilet paper, medicine, and the like buying groceries, toilet paper, medicine and the like in 2022 without a paycheck?

It’s not just here at the newspaper where this problem exists, there are now, and have been for several years, signs everywhere for people looking for help. Fast food restaurants, almost every department at some of the processing plants, schools, shops, you name it, they need dependable workers.

Some of these factories are paying top dollar too. That’s one of the reasons we/I find myself as the publisher, editor, bookkeeper, legals clerk, subscription manager, payroll clerk, janitor, and hired hand for whatever else need be done any particular day. A plant salary that I can’t even begin to touch was too lucrative to turn down for a co-worker.

Contrary to the opinion of some, the newspaper business is not the lucrative industry one might envision. We’re too dependent on everyone else. Small businesses that are struggling can’t afford to advertise. That is our life blood. Larger businesses have either moved their decision making to the corporate level and/or have moved the corporate headquarters to another town all together. We often can’t even get them on the phone.

To add insult to injury, the cost of newsprint, the paper you are holding in your hands right now if you are reading the print version, steadily increases as does the cost of getting this paper printed at a plant in McComb. The cost of fuel to transport the paper here, there, and everywhere, as we all know, has skyrocketed too.

The cost to mail the papers to local mail boxes, street addresses and anywhere else a subscriber would like it mailed — a good many go to the jailhouse believe it or not — increases annually and delivery to those places is suffering from the same pandemic woes as everyone else. That’s not our local folks’ fault. It is the United States Post Office as a whole trying to do the same were trying to do.

They are simply trying to keep the doors open. We are too! Surely to goodness “help” is on the way.