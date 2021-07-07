We thought it was going to happen in 2013 in baseball when Jonathan Holder was on the plate and Hunter Renfroe ran the outfield.

We thought it was going to happen in 2015 in football when a fellow named Dak Prescott ran the show, and a coach named Dan Mullen provided back up. Or, perhaps it was the other way around.

We thought it was going to happen in 2018 in basketball when our own Victoria Vivians was leading the charge and a couple of other mighty fine standouts by the name of Morgan Williams and Teaira McCowan made it look easy ending the 111 game winning streak of the Ucon Huskies.

It didn’t happen any of those times or any of the other times we thought it might happen.

Then came this year. Last Monday to be exact, and we all thought it could happen. And when Monday night was over our high hopes were melted away like the witch in the water on The Wizard of Oz.

Tuesday rolled around and our hopes were back up, maybe not as high as the beginning of the day before, but they were up and again we thought it might happen.

By midnight Tuesday night we felt like it might happen. All though the day Wednesday our thoughts were on it and we were convinced it might happen after all come Wednesday night.

At 6:00 p.m. it began to happen and by 7:00 p.m. it was happening fast. About 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 — give or take a minute or two because I was rolling on the living room floor (seriously) — at the end of the ninth inning with the 50th win in the season under their belts the Mississippi State Bulldogs had won a national team championship. The Bulldogs had defeated Vanderbilt 9-0, allowing only one hit, and claimed the Men’s College World Series Title in the third and final game of the best two out of three series.

Maroon and white clad fans had taken over Omaha and their team was not going to let them leave with that lingering thirst for a championship. It was, still is, a great day for Mississippi.

Last week in Dudy Noble North — the name most commentators used in reference to Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park — Mississippi State University fans outnumbered Vanderbilt fans almost 5-1 for three nights of nail biting baseball. They say there were around 24,000 spectators at the games and estimate 20,000 of them were the ones chanting maroon, white, maroon, white, maroon, white, maroon, white....

I’m a lifelong Bulldog fan. I hold a degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations from MSU. My wife has a degree in education from MSU. Our daughter has a degree in communications/public relations, another one in political science, and a masters in public policy and administration from MSU. We really do bleed maroon just as so many other folks claim they do.

It was a long time coming and it may be a long time before we ever see it again, but for us victory after a pandemic year may very well be sweeter than anything that comes our way in the future. I won’t say that for certain, but at least I lived long enough to witness this one.

In closing, the weekend before the finals the wife and I were in the grocery store and Bulldog fans being Bulldog fans, identified by the color of our shirts, were being really friendly to each other. Then, when we got back to the house we didn’t have a number of the things on our list, including the entree for Saturday night’s dinner.

“You don’t need to wear a Bulldog shirt to the store anymore,” Danny said. “Too many people want to stop and talk.”

She’s right...and I’ll keep wearing it.

National championship smack is the best kind of smack. I know that now from experience, and I’m here to tell you all I like it. I like it a lot, and I do believe I could get used to it!

Hail State!

National Champions!

It happened!