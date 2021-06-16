When my little girl was a little bitty girl and I would come home from work she would plunge her hand deep into my jacket pocket to see what kind of prize her daddy might have brought her. “Is that an angel in my pocket,” I would ask, and she would tell me that indeed it was.

We would go on and on and on and then start singing a silly little made up song. “Angel in my pocket” was my part of the chorus, “Daddy in my pocket” was hers.

As Daddy’s little girl grew up —faster than I would have ever imagined — I found myself wishing that tiny angel version was still here, still fiddling around in my pocket, still singing a silly old song.

I still have the same wish!

My wife, Danny, and I seldom see our now 28-year-old little girl, so when we do we relish the time spent together. We had one of those rare opportunities for a sushi lunch Sunday. Table for three — my wife, my daughter and me. It was nice.

It was the first time Danny and I had dined out since 2019, and although the outside temperatures were in the mid-90s, and inside the restaurant wasn’t much cooler, it was still nice. And then suddenly lunch was over, we visited for a little while longer, and back to the real world it was time to go.

We went one way and daughter Rachel-Johanna went the other. Growing up is hard to do. For parents anyway.

I still have an angel in my pocket though. Everyday I have an angel in my pocket. It is a little pewter “pocket angel” my real life pocket angel gave me years ago. Actually, I think, it is the third little pocket angel my real life pocket angel has given me over the years as she, herself, out grew my pocket.

I’m not sure how those little things can get out of a pocket so easily and into a parking lot, or tall grass in the yard, or whereever, but they do and then they are gone for good.

It kind of makes me sad when I lose, or misplace, the trinket from my pocket. It’s not the same as her little bitty hand being gone from my pocket, but in a sense it is. As long as I have an angel in my pocket — even though it is metal and cold to the touch — I can reach in there and give it a squeeze, imagine the warmth, and think back to the days of song and dance after a long day at work.

These days, even though we are in pretty constant contact with cell phones, and text messaging, and the like it is still kind of quiet, unusually quiet it seems, at home after those scarce visits are done.

I’m not so fond of that quietness.

I’m betting that other fathers of daughters and/or sons are not fond of it either. And, I’ve got a gut feeling that we won’t ever be comfortable with that quiet time though we probably wished for it at one time or another.

Sunday is Father’s Day and it is probably going to be a “quiet” one. I think we might barbecue — we may sit around and sweat a little too. Might mow the grass or wash the truck.

The garden could use a little work and there is a big brush pile that desperately needs burning. In addition, this past Sunday’s weird wind storm ripped the screen door off the front porch and left all sorts of things scattered across the yard. All that needs to be fixed, or cleaned up, and what better time than Father’s Day to do those kinds of fatherly things.

Regardless of what the day brings, I’ll have my angel in my pocket just as I do 365 days a year. I’ll reach down in there to make sure it is still down in there and might, just might whisper to myself that little ditty from long ago.

“Angel in my pocket,” I’ll hum, and I bet you I’ll hear a sweet little voice somewhere in the back of my head singing back “daddy in my pocket.”

Keep your angels close as long as you can and when they are gone keep a reminder of them in your pocket — and your heart — everyday.

Happy Father’s Day!