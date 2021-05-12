The lady reading the news on WLBT TV 3 Monday morning said that this is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. It is hard to believe that hurricane season is already upon us, and I, for one, don’t really want to think about it after the last couple of weeks of extreme “not hurricane season” weather. Tornadoes, straight line winds, rain and more rain. Even a little bit of hail here and there.

Sunday afternoon’s down burst at our house scattered the five metal yard ducks, tipping them all over on one side or the other. In addition the massive ancient oak tree in the side yard dropped a whole slew of tender new leaves all around our freshly manicured lawn. I mean, I even weedeated this past weekend and that is one of my least desirable yard chores.

We had just enjoyed a light Mother’s Day lunch — just my wife and myself — on the “newly cleaned for the first time this season” iron and glass table beneath the crepe myrtle, and decided to pack up the seat cushions and haul the pitcher of freshly cut flowers back inside when the wind started whipping things around.

We were smart enough to move the vehicles from beneath the trees before the storm started, but that’s also become a fairly regular routine since there have been some pretty powerful thunder boomers rolling through on a weekly basis.

Last week when the storm that spawned several tornadoes around the state swept through we even had to lock the front door at the office because the winds kept sucking it open and triggering the doorbell.

Watching the storm’s arrival out the front windows looking toward Town Square Park, I was amazed that none of the trees out there were severely damaged. At times they looked as if they were bowing all the way to the ground as the gusts kept coming.

That storm, though, didn’t do anything just up the road at our house. Not a limb, nor a leaf, or anything, but Sunday’s edition more than made up for it. Maybe all those leaves will have blow away as more storms were predicted for the first half of the week.

There is a bonus at home, and at work, when gusty storms blow through. At the house we’ve got a set of the really large wind chimes hanging from a bracket on the side of a huge cedar tree stump left from Hurricane Katrina. They sound really pretty when they get to chiming. Almost like a pipe organ at church. Add in the ones on the front porch and it becomes the full meal deal of gonging, and dinging, and donging. Out on the back porch hangs a chime made out of small metal pots, pan lids, and other kitchen utensils and it gets to sounding pretty good too.

At work all the art gets to moving and shaking on the other side of Town Square Park in the Sights and Sounds park and at times I do think it is church bells ringing. The sounds are soothing and comforting, even if they are the result of a violent storm at work.

I have often said I like a good thunderstorm, but these days I’m beginning to think enough is enough. One of last year’s hurricanes completely leveled our favorite beach house on the Gulf at Fort Morgan, Alabama. It was a sad day for us.

Last spring, a violent storm toppled a tree on to my dad’s house in Newton, and then the ice storm earlier this year dropped more limbs though his new roof and into his bedroom. Last week’s storm hit much harder over there than it did here in Forest. A drive down historic Church Street where many old homes and old trees still stand looks more like a war zone than the street on which I lived as a young child.

So, whether you like a storm, a thunderstorm, or the more tropical variety, I guess enough is enough. Especially when it comes to cleaning up the limbs and leaves. Just ask my 88-year-old dad. He’s real tired of it!