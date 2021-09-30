Finally we got a little porch sitting weather. We tried it out and it seemed to sit really well. The front porch that is.

But in the realm of “never really being satisfied these days”...we can barely see out from our front porch. The problem seems to be my grandmother’s Elephant Ears have commenced to coming back bigger, and bigger, and bigger each year.

I was sitting in one of the rockers on the porch Sunday and wife, Danny, was walking the dogs out front near the bird feeders. “I can only see the top of your head,” she yelled to me from across the freshly manicured lawn. “I can’t see anything but these Elephant Ears,” I yelled back.

So went the “can’t never ever be satisfied” country porch sitting conversation on the first weekend of fall 2021. And what a beautiful weekend it was. If that was all we had to complain about, I suppose we’d have it made in the shade. Porch shade that is.

Sunday was a bit warmer than the first half of the weekend. Kind of hot at times piddling around in the yard. It was really hot for a couple of hours when we decided it was finally a good time to set fire to the burn pile that had collected from the February winter storm, multiple tropical storms, and some pretty terrific straight line winds me and the dogs were trapped in between the oaks, the cedars, and the pines a few weeks ago, as I walked them and a storm blew in.

Limbs were cracking, pine cones were flying like discus in the Olympics, and a tidal wave of leaves swept though the air. The dogs just sat there looking at me and I just stood there looking at the trees trying to determine the best way to get back to that porch. Almost as quickly as it blew in, it blew out and we made it to shelter before the rain began.

We picked up all that mess and put it on the burn pile on top of the mess we’d picked up from Hurricane Ida a few days prior and put it on top of a mess we had picked up from another storm before that one, which was on top of a whole lot of cedar, and oak, and pine that came down under the burden of ice in February.

It was all good and dry Sunday afternoon, and the wind wasn’t blowing, and the sky was clear, so up in a burst of flaming glory it all went. By dark, there wasn’t a twig, nor a spark, remaining, just a big pile of white ash.

Nice!

I also cleaned out the tomato patch Sunday afternoon and found a pretty healthy volunteer already about a foot tall getting ready to bloom. I doubt it will make much, if anything, but it is encouraging, and challenging to see if something can be made from nothing. Same goes for those turnip green seeds I sowed.

We’ll see.

The pepper patch, full of jalapenos and poblanos, is flourishing as are the herbs which consist of basil, and parsley, and chives. I’m not sure what to do with all the peppers. Right now I’m just eating them.

I enjoy a baked poblano stuffed with scrambled egg, chopped jalapeno and onions, and a little sausage or bacon, topped with sharp cheddar and hot sauce for breakfast on the weekend. Every weekend! I also like either or both of those peppers fire roasted on half a roast turkey sandwich for lunch. Until my taste buds beg to differ, I’ll keep consuming as many as possible on a daily basis. Surely they are good for me.

Surely!

The season is slowly changing for certain. The dark of night is arriving earlier and earlier each evening. The shadows stretching across the roadway on the way home from work are getting longer and longer. The mornings are cool. The coffee seems better and an additional cup also seems to be in order.

Fall is here. Let’s enjoy it while we can. Even if we can’t see the lawn from the front porch. That does not mean the same thing, however, as not being able to see the forest for the trees...I think!