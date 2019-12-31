‘Adjust and roll’ when life brings you surprises

No matter how much we plan and prepare for what’s ahead, life always creates detours from our perfectly planned path. When faced with life’s unexpected deviations I always think to myself “adjust and roll.” I cannot recall where I picked that saying up but those three words have served me well and helped lead me to where I’m supposed to be.

Today, as we continue our journey in a new decade, we should all set goals and make plans for what lies ahead. But when your plans inevitably get off track be ready to adjust to whatever may come your way and roll with it the best you can.

No matter where life leads us, we are always right where we are supposed to be in the grand scheme. We may not be where we want to be or where we planned to be, but everything happens for a reason.

We never know what blessings, challenges or opportunities are intertwined in the surprises of life. If we are unable to adjust to what life throws us, we could very easily miss what’s right in front of us. I believe God has a plan for everyone, the question becomes are we open to walking the line before us rather than trying to walk the line we have imagined.

Many times, no matter how much we prepare we end up somewhere totally different than we planned. Life is a grand adventure that takes unexpected turns down paths we never intended to travel.

Or maybe it’s our own actions that created the altered route in our path. Each day we have small mishaps that alter our plan for that day. Maybe we forget something at home, forgot an appointment or assignment or just scheduled something for the wrong day. All things that happen in an instant and alter our plan for the whole day. These miniscule incidents are just part of living life because the last time I checked no one is perfect.

We all interact with people each day which often disrupts the perfectly conceived and well-intentioned thing we all hold on to so tightly as Our Plan. No two plans are alike and we all tightly grasp ours and protect it like a prized possession. We believe it’s the most important thing we have to get us through each day, but that is leaving no room for the impromptu occurrences and experiences we all face every passing day.

It’s always good to have a plan, but we should understand it’s alright to deviate from that plan should the situation call for it. We cannot predict what is going to happen during the next 10 minutes and surely not over an entire day, week or year.

Everything we do and say, every interaction we’re a part of and every decision we make affects everything and everyone else it involves — and vice versa. Every small action spreads out like the lightly rippling wake from a pebble thrown into the mirrored surface of a calm pond. So, what can we do about it? Nothing really, but that’s not a bad thing at all. I believe many of these surprises happen for a reason.

When life delivers an unexpected situation, approach it as an opportunity and make the most of them. You never know what good can come of those unexpected bends in your path. God may have something more important for you to learn, witness or experience.

Maybe there is someone that you are supposed to meet and your redirection will ensure that happens. Maybe you are meant to be part of a conversation you would miss if not in that certain place at that certain time. Maybe that unexpected detour will change a life — who knows, maybe your own.

My point is that we just never know what’s right around the corner. I have no doubt whatsoever God is always at work in my life as well as yours. With that in mind, I’m going to prepare, set goals and make a plan, but I’m going to be willing and ready to adjust and roll with whatever life brings my way. Many times, those unexpected turns are God’s blessings and opportunities that can change your life or someone else’s for the better.

The unexpected turns and mishaps in my plan are what detoured me right here where I am today. I thank God for those little mishaps every day because there is no where I would rather be to start 2020.