I wrote some of these words three or four years ago, but very early last Thursday morning — a week before Christmas Eve — the dogs were barking in their kennel and something, somewhere fell, and as I lay in bed wide awake I thought to myself “boy are the words to that song ringing true this year.”

You see, sometimes songs come to me in the middle of the night for some strange reason and I wake up singing to myself in my mind. I don’t know why, or even try to understand why. This brain of mine is just too complicated for my own good. Anyway, this time my mind was singing Where are you, Christmas? to me and I thought about the year I first thought about it, and thought about it again.

“Where are you Christmas, why can’t I find you,” my mind sang.

That other year, years ago when it was on my mind, when I got to the office I decided to look the song up. It is from the movie How The Grinch Stole Christmas and is sung by Mississippi native Faith Hill.

With Christmas almost here and gone, and with COVID-19 here and hopefully gone soon, I think a lot of folks are having a hard time finding Christmas this year. At least the Christmas spirit, that is.

People are tired of being locked up, locked down, masked up and told to stay put, and they are really having a hard time not being able to celebrate the season with friends and family as most of us have done our entire lives.

The lyrics of the song seem to really ring true in 2020.

Where are you Christmas

Why can’t I find you

Why have you gone away

Where is the laughter

You used to bring me

Why can’t I hear music play?

The fact is we’ve been so busy this year staying safe, staying at home, trying to get our work done with a lot less help than in the past, and still trying to keep up with everything there is to do and not to do in our busy, if very different, schedules, it seems we’ve somewhat neglected the opportunity to enjoy the spirit of the season.

That never used to happen. At my house we’ve always been ahead of schedule, and rip-roaring ready to go before the dishes are done on Thanksgiving day...if not before. Things seemed to have changed this year just like in that song.

My world is changing

I’m rearranging

Does that mean Christmas changes too

Where are you Christmas

Do you remember

The one you used to know

I’m not the same one

See what the time’s done

Is that why you have let me go

Lots of folks, it seems, are having a hard time finding Christmas this season. There are a bunch of Grinches out there. The biggest one being the coronavirus.

I, for one, am making up my mind today not to let them get to me. I’m going to find Christmas. I’m going to find it come hell or high water.

I’m going to pull my Santa jacket out of the attic, dust it off, and go social distance visiting, and gifting, and play with the ones I love...six feet apart. I’m going to fire up the fireplace, fire up the oven, fire up the grill, fire up the smoker, and create a spectacular spread. It’s going to be a small spread though. There won’t be joy and laughter spread around the dinner table, but there will be joy and laughter behind the masks.

A couple of us — less than 10 — are going to feast, and talk, and laugh, and remember Christmas past and look to Christmas future. Christmas without COVID-19.

You know, just like a few years ago when I thought these thoughts for the first time, I’m coming to believe again that the Christmas spirit has been with me — been in me — all along, once again I just wasn’t looking hard enough! I’ve really got to start looking harder and singing less in my sleep. I’ll work on that next week...or maybe next year...sometime anyway.

Y’all have a Merry Christmas. And if “you” can’t find it, keep looking, it’s there. It’s there somewhere, I promise.

Always has been, always will be.