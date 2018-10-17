Everyone has religious freedom, unless you’re a Christian

Being a Christian in this country that was founded in Christianity is not so easy these days. The mob of people and special interest groups that are attacking every core American tradition, moral and value have one sect of people, and one religion, right in their crosshairs, and that is Christians. After being the guiding force in this country since the first settlers arrived in 1607 Christians, and everything we believe, are under attack like never before.

The promise of life, liberty and your own pursuit of happiness will not be endangered because someone says a 30-second prayer before a football game, in the lunchroom or at their desk while working. So what’s the big deal? It’s not like somebody is up there reading an entire book of the Bible. If you don’t agree, or if you don’t want to watch us pray, look the other way and stop worrying about what we are doing.

The first wave of attacks on Christians and prayer started subtly with pre-game prayers at high school football games around the country. This is where atheist and other non-believers began wrongfully crying about the separation of church and state and threatening school districts with civil lawsuits. Rather than standing firm against the detractor’s school district officials, afraid of costly lawsuits, buckled and started appeasing these individuals. Now look where that has led us.

This is the United States of America, a country founded on Christian principles. You have to look no further than the number of churches in this country, Christian churches outnumber all others better than 175-to-1. So tell me this, what do you expect? Other religions in this country are allowed to worship and believe as they see fit without interference from Christians or big brother. Why is Christianity the only religion that must fight to practice and opine what we believe?

When I was learning my way through school I was taught that my ancestors evolved from monkeys. Without a doubt, I knew better than that, and I have never even remotely agreed with Darwin, but I didn’t go out and hire a lawyer when my high school teacher taught the theory of evolution.

We Christians are just sick and tired of turning the other cheek while our courts work to strip us of our rights. We were taught to pray before eating, before we go to sleep and any other time we feel the need during the day. The Bible tells us to pray without ceasing. Now a handful of people and their lawyers, along with politically charged judges are ordering us to cease praying.

The silent majority has been silent too long. It’s time we let these groups who scream loud enough to be heard know that we, the vast majority, don’t care what they want. It is far past time for the majority to rule again.

It’s time we tell them, you don’t have to pray, you don’t have to say the pledge of allegiance, you don’t have to stand for the anthem and you don’t have to believe in God or attend services that honor Him. That is your right, and we respectful people will honor your right. But you are no longer going to take our rights away. We are ready to fight back.

God bless us one and all — especially those who denounce Him. God bless America, despite all her faults. She is still the greatest nation in all the world, and the lighthouse to guide all nations through these dark and turbulent times. Thankfully, we finally have a president who believes in God and this country above all and is willing to fight for us — and with us.

I have absolutely zero doubt when it comes to my faith. And when it comes to the biggest wager in life I would much rather go through my entire life believing in God and living my life accordingly only to find out there is no such being. What did I loose by being a better person, nothing. How about the flip-side of that wager? You go through your entire life believing there’s no God, and live your life accordingly, only to find there is a God and you must stand before him and answer for your actions and lifelong denials. That is not a position I wish upon anyone.

All I have to say is; God, help us all, and if that offends you, good luck, God bless and just sue me.