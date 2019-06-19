Facts don’t care about your feelings. Liberals and progressives everywhere truly hate the reality of that statement. They refuse to admit it’s the truth, but there is no denying that feelings have absolutely no bearing on facts. The normal response from liberals and progressives is they normally rebuke you by using accusations of racism, sexist, homophobe, Islamophobia and my absolute favorite of all — white privilege.

The thing is, when liberals begin shouting these words with no evidence to validate what they’re saying, it actually proves the point they are arguing against. The cold hard fact is that emotional passion may indeed change perception, but it never alters the facts.

An example of this is gun control. It is factually proven that more gun laws only take guns from law abiding citizens, and gun free zones have the highest number of shootings in the country. However, liberals focus on their political priorities and use emotional phrases like “we have to protect our children” instead of working to identifying the real problem and finding ways to solve the issue.

The actual facts of this hotly contested issue do not align with their emotional response so they just act if those facts just don’t exist.

One’s feelings have absolutely no bearing on facts. Feelings, no matter how passionate and emotional, cannot alter facts. Facts are reliable and never lie, human emotions are highly volatile and lead to actions driven by feelings rather than true facts. It is a fact that most crimes are driven by an overreaction to a situation where human emotions take control and dictate the acts of the perpetrator. Volatile human emotions are one of the most dangerous and deadly things on this Earth, and lead to some of the most horrific crimes ever witness.

The facts of any issue are far more important than even the strongest feelings if the ultimate goal is actually solving the problem. But we live in a postmodernist culture that refuses to admit the truth when it fails to support a certain position.

Those who are doing their best to destroy this country attempt to convince others that the truth isn’t really the truth anymore. If you listen to liberals and progressives, they argue that any facts that support a differing stance are offensive and/or hate-speech.

There is a growing progressive plague sweeping our country that demands we interpret the world around us through feelings, not facts. This is one of the very reasons that respectful disagreement is practically dead. In the past you could disagree and be viewed as an opponent, but now if you disagree with even the most basic facts of life you are viewed as an enemy.

Postmodernism threatens to make facts, and all supporting history, obsolete. Therefore, although facts don’t care about feelings, it’s abundantly clear that people do. People are being classically conditioned to dismiss or ignore undisputable facts if they don’t support their beliefs. In that case there is no possibility for respectful debate and possible compromises.

When emotions are the controlling factor in any situation there is no amount of logic or factual evidence that could change a person’s emotionally based opinions.

Those individuals and groups fighting against traditions, religion, science and essentially the American way of life, do their best to convince others by tugging on their emotions. They target and engage people’ deep seeded feelings. They create hypothetical stories that have heroes and villains, or should I say oppressors and victims. They are having success because we logically rebut those heartfelt stories with cold hard facts and/or statistics only.

The simple reality remains facts do not care about feelings, and liberals hate that reality. They shout back as loud as possible with words like racism! and hate speech! and bigotry! and opressors! and privilege! If you really pay attention it’s easy to ascertain that these people do not have any factual basis whatsoever. All they are doing is loudly berating others with baseless accusations to deflect attention away from the actual issues and facts that truly matter.