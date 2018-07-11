A hankering for sweet potatoes and fresh turnip greens last week prompted me to head down Highway 35 South to the little fruit and vegetable stand on that end of town. Once there, my hankering was easily taken care of, and I also realized I had a hankering for some tomatoes. That additional hankering was cured as well.

As I crossed the railroad tracks on my return trip up South Main Street to the office I looked at the flag pole in front of the courthouse, with its flags flying half-staff, and thought to myself “it would be nice if we didn’t have to see our flags flying half-staff all the time.”

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Mass shootings, bombings, deaths of beloved, beleaguered and berated politicians...seems half-staff is more the norm these days than the exception. Sure seems wrong too.

More and more these days we find ourselves saying when I was a kid this, or when I was a kid that, never happened. Back then half-staff flying flags meant we’d lost a president or a war hero, perhaps a senator or a Supreme Court Justice.

At the same time, though, we children of the sixties did have plenty to worry about. We watched scenes from a place called Vietnam on our televisions in the evenings and we worried about growing up and having to face the hardship of war first hand. Today it seems that feeling is pretty much common place for the children of this decade.

As troubling as the wars on foreign soil are, it seems to me that the wars here at home are equally concerning. I’m talking about the wars that we Americans have waged against our fellow Americans. The hate war. The war of divisiveness. The war between the political parties. The social media war. The war over what is real news and what is fake news. The war. The war. The war. It’s too much war.

It’s time for some peace in America. It’s time for some respect in America. It’s time to agree to disagree and move on. It’s time, y’all, it is time.

On top of all that, if we didn’t have enough divisiveness already, the mid-term elections that have taken over the news and the commercial side of the airwaves have soured more and more folks against each other and the system itself.

This newspaper prints on Tuesday afternoon, so at our press time there was no way of knowing who won what, or which party holds the majority or not, or who is even in the run off — baring something unforseen — to fill the seat vacated by former Senator Thad Cochran.

We do know, however, that there will likely be at least three more weeks of Cindy Hyde-Smith, or Chris McDaniels, or Mike Espy filling up the television screen, and asking for our votes, while the folks on the nightly news try to explain how and why we are watching two of those three, and why and how they expect one of those three to be the victor on November 27.

I, for one, am weary of it all. I cast my vote yesterday and I’ll cast my vote again in a few weeks, but I can assure you nothing they have to say at this point is going to change my mind one way or the other. I’m just ready for the war to come to an end. I’m ready for peace just like I was as a child watching television in 1969.

That said, retracing my route up Main Street on Monday it sure was a welcome sight to see Old Glory flying proud again at the top of her pole. Let’s keep her up there for a while.

What do you say?