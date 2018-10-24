The left’s coordinated chaos is just a diversion

The chaotic mobs being lauded by democrat leaders are causing quite the ruckus all throughout the country. While these groups are causing disruption the power players who want to take control of the U.S. are working in the background. These angry mobs are being funded by private groups who are covertly attacking America by using the mobs as a diversion why they have set their sights on their true goal, the Electoral College. This is how the Left has operated for decades, they create smoke screens by stirring hypersensitive issues over here while circumventing the system and forcing the hidden agenda over here.

Anyone who claims that abolishing the Electoral College will create fairness is either ignorant or knowingly pushing the left’s attack on our constitution and equal representation. In all likelihood I doubt they can even explain why the Electoral College was created without the assistance of Google or some other biased online search engine.

Their hidden agenda is a true threat and quietly gaining ground. Losing the 2016 election was the last straw. Obama did everything in his power to stop the Trump momentum and set Hilary up for a rigged landslide victory, but something he was not expecting happened. The Trump momentum was unstoppable and even convinced a big part of our country’s vast silent majority to join in. Not even the great political finagler Obama could stop the inevitable when the silent droves of middle America came to life.

The 2016 election was the breaking point for the left, but it was not the beginning of the push to eliminate the Electoral College. In 2006 a well-funded group called “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” started covertly working to abolish the Electoral College by getting commitments from individual states to award their presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. This groups sole purpose is to circumvent the constitution and unlevel the political playing field.

So far this anti-constitution group has won commitments from 11 states including New Jersey, Illinois, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Massachusetts, California, New York, Hawaii, Connecticut and the District of Columbia. The aforesaid states control 172 electoral votes. They only need states accounting for 98 more electoral votes to join this anti-American coalition and the Electoral College will be a thing of the past along with our part in choosing future presidents.

When each of these states pass legislation to join NPVIC, it pledges that all of the states electoral votes will be given to whichever presidential candidate wins the national popular vote. These compacts can only be enacted if states accounting for 270 electoral votes have passed similar legislation. So rather than trying to change the constitution out in the open for everyone to see, the Left is working with large amounts of money to create diversions while they work quietly to strip away our guarantee of equal representation.

Lately, I have read, and heard, many misleading and misguided articles and reports on this very subject. These are merely poorly penned ignorance and over-zealous sound bites based on emotion rather than logic and understanding of the founding principles of the American Republic. They wrongfully claim that the current electoral process is not fair or that it’s “ineffectual” representation. These emotionally driven and illogical assertions could not be further from the truth.

This is simply Democrats and liberals wanting to change the rules because the American people have spoken and no longer want them, their failed policies or their leadership. This is just like a child wanting to either break, or change, the rules because they cannot achieve their desired result while adhering to the clearly defined parameters. This is a clear attempt to circumvent the foundations that has fairly protected our country and her citizens for 230 years.

Our Founding Fathers had the foresight to understand that electing the president by popular vote would not allow fair representation. It was a great fear they had when creating this republic. I find it ironic that the left, their silent big money donors and the Democrat Party want to change all of the rules. They do not want this country to be ruled by you, me and millions of other Americans that don’t want the federal government and its minion politicians directing and controlling our every action. This is a direct attack on our freedom and liberty.