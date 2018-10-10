It’s over. Done Deal. Let’s move on. Brett Kavanaugh is now an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Half of us are happy. Half of us are not. There is absolutely nothing that can be done at this point to change that fact, so let’s move on to other matters that deserve the attention of 100 percent of us and our leaders.

See how easy it is...watch...moving right along.

There is a hurricane threatening the Gulf, a limo crashed in upstate New York killing 20 people — yes 20 people, how could that be — and Mississippi State beat then number 8 Auburn on Saturday night — what — and jumped back into the AP Top 25!

Mid-term elections are just a month away, the deadline to register to vote has already passed so if you haven’t done that yet, you are not , and state senators are looking at the possibility of changing a state law that bans convicted felons from voting.

The calendar on the wall in our kitchen lists this past Sunday as the day to set the clocks back, for a brief moment on Monday I thought “oh no” and checked my phone just to make sure, and this has no doubt been the hottest October in my record book. The real date is November 4.

My daughter says the highs next week are only going to be in the 60s, that’s good for the roofers who are scheduled to start on our roof then, and it’s good for me too since the AC has been running non-stop since I can’t remember when.

There are only 21 days until Halloween, 43 days until Thanksgiving, and 76 days until Christmas. Have you got your candy, your turkey and your gift shopping done?

There is fake news on Facebook, fake news on Twitter, and fake news on the fake news sites, and folks all across this land are falling for it.

Cindy Hyde-Smith doesn’t want to debate, Mike Espy says then he won’t debate either, and Chris McDaniel just wants a shot at either one of them or both.

Somebody made a really poor decision in Brookhaven last Friday allowing the Forest Hill High School band to depict a shooting scene in their halftime show, the band director is supposedly on administrative leave this week, and the mayor of Jackson — where that school is located — is apologizing for the show when he shouldn’t be having to do so.

The State Fair opened last week, the State Fair is open this week, and the State Fair closes on Sunday. I always thought the State Fair was overrated and overpriced, so I’m skipping that one.

My iPhone says it needs to update, my iPhone says it can’t update, and iPhones are overpriced and overrated at times like this too!

There were two more cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi last week, there is a rare polio-like virus affecting children in Minnesota, and a professor at New York University says that a shorter work week could help us live longer. I always did think New York University professors were some of the most knowledgeable and credible in the world.

And this just in, Republicans don’t like Democrats, Democrats don’t like Republicans, Donald Trump is the president and may very well get a chance to nominate another Supreme Court Justice — some of those folks are O. L. D. – and we may have to go though all this rigamarole again before very long.

So, you see, there is plenty more out there for us to get all riled up and in a ruckus over — what you are reading here is just a drop in the bucket – let’s move on!