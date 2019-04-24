MAGA hat called “modern day KKK hoodie”

Each week as I ponder the subject for my next editorial column, it seems like the same thing transpires. I guess that is a strong indication that I fit the mold as a creature of habit. Each week I begin the creative thought process by telling myself I would prefer to write about something positive. I really enjoy stories that highlight achievement, accomplishment or the best instances of human interaction. But each week, without fail, I inevitably get mentally sidetracked by stories that grab-a-hold of my attention and just will not let go.

While on my subject matter treasure hunt this past week, I came across one such article and all my good story intentions evaporated in a moment of “did I really just read that.” So here is this week’s installment of the same thing happens every week.

The moment of head shaking disbelief came after reading the article titled “College Students Asked if MAGA Hats Are The New KKK Hoods.” Most of today’s college campuses have become the graveyards of free speech, and the breeding ground for frenzied political correctness and progressivism. The biggest danger faced by students on campuses these days is being either a conservative or Trump supporter.

If you have not been following the ongoing battle between conservative speakers, college students and administrators, let me quickly explain what’s going on. It’s fairly simple, it would be easier to gain unauthorized entry into Fort Knox’s gold vaults than it is for a conservative speaker to give an unimpeded lecture on a college campus.

Just two weeks ago conservative columnist and talk-show host Michael Knowles was assaulted when he was doused with an unknown liquid substance as he arrived to give a speech at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The student that attacked Knowles was charged with assault, but the college’s chancellor inexplicably defended the student saying he was proud of the student’s “peaceful” protest.

When asked about the KKK comparison, collectively the students from the University of Nevada Las Vegas responded just as expected. The consensus was that the “Make America Great Again” headgear is the “modern day KKK white hoodie.” I give zero credence to college aged students from Nevada when it comes to the history of the Klan, but their implications are still troubling. Those implications are — if you have the audacity to wear a MAGA hat, or if support our president, you are a modern day KKK member.

Wow! So, let’s get something straight, supporting President Trump has now earned tens-of-millions of Americans the stereotyped monikers of being a Nazi and/or a Klansman. Maybe I should say Klansperson to be politically correct. Either way, we should all be offended, but frankly, I find myself more amused and annoyed at the total ignorance being exhibited. I guess I’m a little too old school to care about inexperienced and meaningless words.

The students justified those repugnant comparisons by claiming the sight of the MAGA hat held by the interviewer caused thoughts of fear, anger, racism, bigotry and hate. I find it mindboggling how these students, along with a majority of liberals, believe this hat stands for such deep seeded hatred. They are absoluetly wrong.

I find this comparison wrong on to many levels to actually count. There is one fact I found particularly ironic. During the KKK’s heyday, the hooded tormentors used fear, intimidation, threats, violence and false accusations to achieve their goal of spreading terror and fear. They committed all of these atrocities while using hoods and masks to hide their identities like the true cowards they were. The last time I checked neither the president nor his supporters hide their identities when speaking what they believe. In fact, the masked tormentors these days are the individuals and groups attacking conservatives and Trump supporters. Have you heard of Antifa?

Those same tactics used by the KKK last century are being utilized today, but not by conservatives. The question becomes, who’s violent actions mimic those of the KKK? Who is hiding behind masks? Who is using intimidation to get their way? Who is attempting to censor speech? Most importantly, who has resorted to physical violence, assault and unprovoked attacks on others? All I have to do is turn on the television or read the news to easily answer each of those questions.