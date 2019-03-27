Mueller: No collusion – Can we please move on

Prior to President Trumps election over Hillary Clinton in 2016 very few of us had ever heard “Russian collusion.” I know for certain that it was not a household term heard every day from the mainstream media. However, 675 days ago on May 17, 2017, the infamous Mueller Probe started at the behest of the Democrat Party. At the time, they were still reeling from the 2016 landslide defeat of Clinton, and they were grasping at straws for anything they could use to damage President Trump. So here we are almost two years and approximately $35 million tax payer dollars spent later. What did we find out? President Trump was elected by the people of this country fair and square.

President Trump has been steadfast since the “Russian collusion” narrative came to life. He swore to all Americans that there was never collusion with Russia or anyone else for that matter. He went as far as calling the Mueller Probe the worst, and most expensive, “witch hunt” in American history. Witch hunt or not, one thing is fairly obvious, this was a huge backfire for the Democrats.

For over two years the Left has been crying from the mountain tops that the president didn’t play fair in the 2016 election. They force fed this investigation with the hopes that Mueller’s far reaching probe would find anything with teeth to attack or indict President Trump. In the end all this expensive probe did was further validate President Trump’s 2016 election victory.

I believe it’s important to investigate legitimate allegations against anyone, including the President of The United States, if those allegations are sincere, free of malice and biasedness. That was not the case with the Mueller Investigation. The entire premise that the president worked with Russian agents to steal the election away from shoo-in Clinton was flawed from the very beginning.

All candidates conduct opposition research on their opponents. In local and county races this can be as simple as asking around in the community about the opponent in the hopes of unlocking possible skeletons in their closet. However, when you are running for national office such as congressman, senator or president candidates pay millions upon millions of dollars to firms that specialize in intelligence and research. These firms thoroughly investigate every aspect of an individual’s life and report on every detail about them.

In 2016 the Clinton Campaign, funded by her Democrat war chest of money, hired Fusion GPS, a private intelligence firm located in London, to create her “Plan-B.” In the unlikelihood that Trump somehow pulled off the impossible election victory the Democrats would implement “Plan-B” in the attempts to discredit the president and see how far it would go.

Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer who specialized in Russian intelligence for the Queen, was the specialist assigned by Fusion GPS. I would like to note, Steele had been discredited by our own FBI on numerous occasions and had been labeled as an unreliable source by our intelligence agencies and the U.S. Department of Justice prior to being hired by Clinton. He created an intelligence dossier now known the world over as the “Steele Dossier”.

After President Trump’s 2016 victory this biasedly pointed research was used as the sole foundation for the creation of the Russian collusion story. The dossier was illegally used by the Obama Administration to obtain wire taps on then President Elect Trump and ultimately led to 22 months of the Mueller Investigation.

In the end, the only crimes uncovered by the investigation were possible inaccurate statements and tax evasion, neither committed by the president. As a taxpayer do you feel your money was well spent?

Approximately $35 million, $22,000 on copying and printing alone, of our taxpayer dollars was spent to conclude our president was rightfully elected by the people. I could have told them that for 10 cents. The only question I have now is: Can we please move on now? I’m afraid I know the answer to that question though.