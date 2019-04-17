Obama 2020 - don’t be surprised

There is no question the Obamas are popular with the Democrats and liberals throughout this country. In fact, the loyalty the former president and first lady have created with their base is akin to the loyalty of President Trump’s most faithful supporters. Actually, to be fair, I would be remised if I did not admit Mr. Obama's supporters are even more loyal than most MAGAers. I will go as far as saying there are some progressives that actually believe the man can walk on water.

During the 2008 election, within the Democrat party, Obama accomplished what President Trump did within the Republican party in 2016. Both men grew to be so popular with the people they took complete control of their political party for better or worse. I was thrilled when Obama left office on January 20, 2017, but I have an unsettling feeling that we have not seen the last of the Obamas.

It has been widely reported the Obamas purchased a multi-million dollar estate in Washington D.C. after leaving the White House. Immediately after changing addresses they hand selected a reported 20 confidants and built a team of political operatives. This team has continued to work on their political agenda from the new Obama headquarters within their D.C. compound. Two interesting features of the Obama compound, it’s encircled by property-line border walls and protected by armed guards 24 hours a day — 7 days a week — 365 days a year. I'm not the least bit surprised. Are you?

Obama’s utopian vision for our country includes apologizing for our liberty, freedom, strength and most of all our prosperity. He and his wife openly believe the prosperity and world standing the U.S. has earned, and brave Americans have fought and died to protect, are something we should be ashamed of.

Furthermore, for eight grueling years the Obamas openly proclaimed they are ashamed of the very traits and traditions that set our country apart from the rest of the world.

Why am I writing about the Obamas? Conservatives believe Joe Biden, Beto Orourke, Kamala Harris or one of the other 20 or so Democrats running for president is who President Trump will be facing in 2020. I’m of a very different belief. I hope and pray I’m wrong, but I fear the name on the presidential ballot opposing President Trump will be Obama. For me that is absolutely dreadful.

The more I observe the current goings-on in the political arena, and witness the Democrat Party splintering into truly radicalized platforms, the more I believe my premonition may come true. And that premonition is that Michelle Obama will be running for president in 2020. I foresee the Obama camp using a precisely planned power move that will ultimately lead to Michelle Obama receiving the Democratic nomination.

The current group of Democrat hopefuls are just starting the political joust, and will soon start publicly shredding each other’s reputation. At least good-olé socialist Bernie won’t have Hillary making backroom deals with the DNC to torpedo his campaign this go-around. But that’s ok, he will take care of that himself.

The Democrats running for president have such extreme, radical and unAmerican visions even Mr. Obama, publicly suggested that the candidates tone down their rhetoric. That says a lot.

The more I witness the total ineptitude of every possible Trump challenger, the more I’m convinced Michelle Obama will throw her name into the primary. As with everything the Obamas do, the timing will be precisely planned. There is no doubt whatsoever that the former first lady is wildly popular with liberals, progressives and even independents. Frankly, as much as I hate to admit it, she is a very popular woman that may even rival the popularity of talk show queen Oprah.

I, more than anyone, hope that I’m wrong, but every indicator I see is pointing in the Michelle Obama direction. If they decide beating Trump in 2020 is impossible we may hold them off for four more years. But mark my words, in either 2020 or 2024 the Obama name will be back. I’m saying in advance — we have not heard the last from the Obamas.