President Trump makes bold ‘treason’ claim

In this country the word “treason” is not used lightly, and that is exactly the word President Trump used to describe what happened during the 2016 election, and the months that followed his victory. The president didn’t mince his words that slammed the Obama-era intelligence community for allegedly spying on his campaign. The president has been making similar allegations for well over a year, and was convinced even when the Democrats called him “unhinged” and “paranoid.” However, the more we learn the more it appears that President Trump has been right all along.

Last Friday President Trump wrote, “My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!” While Trump didn’t specifically reference recent claims from U.S. Attorney General William Barr, it’s highly likely the strongly worded tweet was triggered by Barr’s findings.

Last week, Barr publicly said that the Obama administration used government resources to spy on American citizens in the attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election. All this time the Democrats have been attempting to sell us the “Russian collusion” story, now that ship has sailed and sunk in dramatic fashion. With the politically charged Russian hoax proven totally false, the actual truth is beginning to come to light and it does not look good for the Democrats.

In two separate interviews last week, Barr doubled down on his assertion that illegal spying did take place, but it was not the Trump campaign committing the outrageous, and possibly treasonous, acts — it was the Obama led government and the Democratic National Committee.

Barr said the government’s power and tools were used to spy on American citizens. That bombshell claim appears to validate what Trump has asserted all along — Democrats used their power within government agencies in an effort to derail his chances of becoming president. I’m glad the truth is finally being revealed, but this is not good for anyone. This would mean officials who are sworn to serve the American people instead conspired to influence a U.S. election so they could stay in power.

The Dems are already planted behind the microphones proclaiming that the President broke his oath of office by using the word “treason.” But with all the facts that are being revealed is it not the president’s job to identify possible treason? It certainly appears that something extremely shady went on, no matter what word you use to describe it.

Numerous puzzle pieces are now starting to fit into place, and they show a very disturbing picture of what went on during the final months of the Obama administration and the early days of the Trump presidency. It’s all but certain the DNC helped create and paid for the fictional dossier created for the sole reason of linking President Trump to Russia. Further, FBI officials who knew the dossier was not true used it to create and push the Russian collusion narrative anyway. In doing so James Comey, and other high ranking officials, intentionally bent the truth to obtain FISA surveillance warrants to spy on the Trump team.

The aforementioned acts may be only the tip of the iceberg. There were also the FBI officials who admitted their desires and intentions to “stop Trump at all costs,” and the secret discussions on invoking the 25th Amendment to remove a duly-elected president from office in a political coup. Each of these examples should set off alarm bells, and when viewed together, the implications are jaw-dropping.

The question becomes — were these actions treason? The Constitution is very clear as to what constitutes treasonous acts. “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort,” it states in Article III.

What’s clear is that the left has consistently mocked the president’s claims… only for him to end up being right on mostly everything. That’s what happened with the Mueller report. That’s also what happened with the president’s claims of wiretapping at Trump Tower and his assertions on the now-discredited Steele dossier.

If this pattern holds true, Trump may end up having the last laugh — except this is not a game and no laughing matter. We are now in truly uncharted political waters.