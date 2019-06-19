Summer starts Friday but the dog’s already dusty

Summer officially begins on Friday and it’s hard to believe that this year will be half gone in another week. We all say it all the time but it sure rings true that the calendar does pass faster with age.

My brother, Richard, who lives in Chattanooga sent me a picture of his first ripe tomato Sunday and it made me wish I had gotten my plants into the ground earlier than I did. My brother-in-law, Buggie, who lives in Union did better than that. He sent me a sack of ripe tomatoes and peppers on Friday and then, too, I scolded myself for being lax in my garden duties this year.

My plants do look good, are blooming really good, and have a good many tomatoes on them, albeit they are still small. They are somewhere between the size of a golf ball and a tennis ball. That’s a big difference from last year when my Jack-in-the-tomato-stalk stretched some 16-plus feet into the air by this time and provided an abundance of juicy, ripe fruit.

Just wait ‘till next year will be my motto, I suppose.

The nice little rain we got on Sunday evening seemed to perk up everything at our place — even the yard dog. My mom, dad, and daughter had joined us at the house in the early afternoon for a Father’s Day rib cooking and at one point Dad and I were sitting on the front porch and the dog, Henrietta, came up the steps for a visit. When she plopped down at our feet a plume of red dust puffed up into the air and it came off her not the porch boards. She looked a little bit like Pig-Pen on the Charlie Brown movies. At another point in the afternoon my daughter said she thought the dog was dusty too, so a little rain to help cleanse her coat was probably welcome to her as well.

She acted like she enjoyed it, but does a pretty good job of acting like she enjoys everything since she wandered up a couple of weeks ago. She was skinny and frail and it seemed like after one bowl of food and a couple bowls of water her ribs almost immediately started to disappear. Along the same line, when I offered her some rib bones from our barbecue they did immediately disappear.

I just don’t understand why folks want pets if they are not going to provide the basic necessities like food and water. A pat on the head and a scratch of the belly goes a long way too.

So now we are officially caring for four stray cats, three of which we can not even touch, the other one will let you pet it if he is in a good mood, but it is best not to turn your back on him because he will slap your legs with his claws, one lonely yard dog who is lonely no more, and two little Chihuahua’s that live in the house but, like us, are getting older and older every day.

One of those Chihuahuas, Roxie, was out for a walk with my daughter Sunday when she spotted Henrietta and took off after her like a bolt of greased lightening. Henrietta is what one might call shy when comes to those little dogs and Chihuahuas, being Chihuahuas, think they are much bigger and much more fierce than they really are. Anyway, it was when Roxie took out after Henrietta, I believe, that my daughter decided she was a dusty dog.

Dottie, the other Chihuahua, is usually pretty calm and just likes to eat, sleep, and poop. That is, until it comes to cows. Not long ago we were giving her the benefit of the doubt and let her run around in the front yard without a leash. Bad idea. She, too, took off like a bolt of greased lightening down the driveway and across the road where she promptly chased a whole herd of cows, and calves, and a bull over the hill into the back pasture before I could get her rounded up. She’s a little bitty thing too, weighing in at probably four pounds. But a fierce four-pound package when it comes to the cows.

Summer has arrived on our dusty, country road and it looks like we’ll be chasing crazy dogs and cats all season long. Who could ask for anything more?

Well, perhaps that I had gotten those tomato plants in the ground sooner. I guess it is safe to say that more tasty part of summer is going to be running a bit late this season!