There’s only one King of Kings

Another birthday is in the books. This year was by far the best year I have had in a while. I received plenty of gifts, lots of warm wishes, got a great birthday dinner yesterday at The Feathered Cow and spent time with people I love all weekend. I even got to attend the Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Jon Langston concert in Brandon at the Brandon Amphitheater where I got to meet Murray from Party Down South. Let me just say Murray is as nice in person as he is on the show.

We arrived an hour early for the concert and still had to park a good piece away from the entrances. We began our long trek up hill to the entrance in the heat. We turned the corner to come out of our parking lot and I hear someone yelling. I could see a group in the grass up ahead and signs towering probably 10 feet in the air. We trekked closer and sure enough it was a protest (if you could call it that). A man bearing a megaphone yelled into the crowds as they passed by saying “Jesus says you deserve hell.” They were big signs that read you deserve hell and he shouted this into the crowd repeatedly.

I watched the man as I approached and the longer I watched the madder I got. As I passed in front I stepped away from the crowd and into the grass where he stood, I watched as he pulled his megaphone down and stared at me wide-eyed. I am guessing no one ever confronted him before during his protest, I am not really sure.

I stood my ground and I looked him straight in the eye and said “Jesus doesn’t believe I deserve to go to hell. Jesus died for me just like He died for you because He loves us and believes we deserve a heavenly home.” The man quickly screeched back “Then me and you have two different Jesus.” And of course, I replied “Sir, there is only one Jesus and He is mine. He is the King of Kings.” I turned and walked off because police presence is high and I did not care to get into a match with this man.

Now we all have our short comings. I fall short way more than I should. I don’t sit in a church pew every Sunday. I cuss sometimes. Sometimes I tell a little lie. I make choices that don’t follow the word because I am a sinner, but thanks to Jesus I am a forgiven sinner. Every single person reading this article knows they have sinned. In all honesty at times we do deserve hell, but I don’t believe that is what Jesus believes. Jesus offers forgiveness because He believes we are good enough. He offers love that covers a multitude of our sins. Not once does Jesus instruct us to stand on a corner of a street and yell at people they deserve to burn in hell, but He told us to love everyone even the old sinners like me.

Now for the hard part. Standing on a corner at a country music concert yelling at people that they deserve to go to hell and Jesus says they deserve hell is not going to bring them to God. Sorry. Instead of yelling and shoving your cards into the hands of those closest to you in the crowds maybe you should try an alternative approach. It was hot out, grab a few cases of water tie a card about the love of Jesus to it and hand them out. Ask can you pray with people for their safety during the concert. Show the love that is shown to us time and time again when we falter. I firmly believe you will never bring anyone to Christ yelling at them condemning them while you stand on your high horse. Jesus spent His time amongst the outcast, not yelling at them but loving them. It is an alternative approach maybe you should try.