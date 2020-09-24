It is probably safe to say that you know you’re getting old when doing nothing makes you tired. Monday morning I was tired and I think it must be because we didn’t do much of anything over the weekend except piddly type stuff.

I didn’t ride that lawn mower round and round and round for hours on end and I didn’t hack down any bamboo or privet hedge.

I worked under the hood of the Expedition for a little while — mostly to no avail — trying to find a leaky vacuum hose. Perhaps it is something other than a leaky vacuum hose causing the rough idle. Perhaps it is the 360,000 plus miles. I don’t know for certain.

Wife Danny and I went to the store for a few things but that usually just makes for a tired checking account, not a tired body.

I blew some leaves away. I despise blowing leaves away, but not nearly as much as raking, but blowing is not as taxing as raking, so that’s not the problem either.

We didn’t stay up late Friday or Saturday night and didn’t wake up extremely early either. I even thought I slept good Sunday night. There were no barking dogs, no howling winds — it was kind of breezy though — no cackling coyotes, no fighting cats, no thunder, no lightening. The bedroom was cool and dark, and the fan driven air was refreshing. So, none of that can be to blame either.

We didn’t eat too much, though fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and English peas is a bit out of our normal basic routine of a menu. Before anyone gets riled up, I can say that. I do the cooking at our house as a trade out with my dear wife who does the cleaning up afterward. I don’t care for cleaning up after cooking. It ranks right up there with raking leaves.

We did have a bit of blueberry mash, which is kind of like a blueberry cobbler but cooked on top of the stove in an iron skillet with panko bread crumbs for the dough. A scoop of Bluebell Homemade Vanilla topped that off but I make the mash in individual servings and it only filled the coffee cups used as our dish about half full so overindulgence wasn’t the contributing factor to the weariness on Monday.

Some folks claim the pandemic mask wearing might mess with oxygen levels, but I was the only one in the office on Monday so the only time I was masked up was when a couple of people stopped in to take care of business. My oxygen levels are just fine.

I did do some belly aching over the weekend about football games, tailgating and the upcoming holidays and how this coronavirus thing has thrown a monkey wrench into most of our plans for the next three months. Basically three more months of doing nothing. Depressing? Yes, and I hear fatigue comes with depression. I suppose that’s the real kind of depression and not just the feeling-sorry-for-one’s-self type.

Tailgating at our alma mater, Mississippi State University, like most other universities has been cancelled and that took up a great deal of our fall weekends in the past. For 10 years or so that has been the excuse for the Monday morning drag, especially those late night games. That’s obviously not the problem.

And then there are the holidays. We were so looking forward to a much more normal holiday season than in 2019 when my mom had died unexpectedly just prior to its begining — a year ago, in fact, next week. In addition with Christmas falling on a Friday it would mean the annual dinner party we host for friends and family would be a bit more festive than it was the last few years when we had to rush things up because the office would be open bright and early the next day. COVID has probably put a damper on the holidays and a stop to that party as well. It’s a tight fit when all those people get in our house.

Perhaps it is the pandemic that brought on the blah on Monday morning. More than likely it’s not, though. More than likely it’s that 60th birthday headed my way come January.

Geez...that’s bound to be it!