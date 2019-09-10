We cannot spare Trump, ‘he fights for America!’

I came accross an article written by the Democrat mayor of Livermore, California that does a great job explaining the political standoff we are currently suffering through.

Marshall Kamena ran on the democratic ticket in California’s bay area because they would never vote for a Republican locally. Kamena is as conservative as they come, and he wrote “Trump’s lack of decorum, dignity and statemenship, but he fights for American.”

I want to share some of this article. Due to the limitation of space I’m only able to include excerpts of the article. I suggest reading the article in it’s entirety at Linkedin.com by searching the title.

Kamena wrote, My Leftist friends, as well as many ardent #NeverTrumpers, constantly ask me if I’m not bothered by Trump’s lack of decorum. They ask if I don’t think his tweets are “beneath the dignity of the office?”

Here’s my answer: We Right-thinking people have tried dignity, statemensship and propriety, and the results are always the same.

This is because, while we were playing by the rules of dignity, collegiality and propriety, the Left has been, engaged in a knife fight where the only rules are those of the Clinton’s and the Chicago mob.

I don’t find anything “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper” about Barack Obama’s lying about what went down on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri in order to ramp up racial hatreds because racial hatreds serve the Democratic Party.

I don’t see anything “dignified” in lying about the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi and imprisoning an innocent filmmaker to cover your tracks.

I don’t see anything “statesman-like” in weaponizing the IRS to be used to destroy your political opponents and any dissent.

Yes, Obama was “articulate” and “polished” but in no way was he in the least bit “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper.”

The Left has been engaged in a war against America since the ‘60's. To them, it has been an all-out war where nothing is held sacred. They’ve fought with violence, the threat of violence, demagoguery and lies from day one.

The problem is the Left has been the only side fighting this war. They have been taking a knife to anyone who stands in their way, the Right has continued to act with dignity, collegiality and propriety.

With Trump, this all has come to an end. Donald Trump is America ’s first wartime president in the Culture War.

During wartime, things like “dignity” and “collegiality” simply aren’t the most essential qualities one looks for in their warriors. Ulysses Grant was a drunk whose behavior in peacetime might well have seen him drummed out of the Army for conduct unbecoming.

Had Abraham Lincoln applied the peacetime rules of propriety and booted Grant, the Democrats might well still be holding their slaves today. Lincoln rightly recognized that, “I cannot spare this man. He fights.”

General George Patton was vulgar-talking. In peacetime, this might have seen him stripped of rank. But, had Franklin Roosevelt applied the normal rules of decorum then, Hitler and the Socialists would barely be five decades into their thousand-year Reich.

Trump is fighting. And what’s particularly delicious is that, just like Patton standing over the battlefield as his tanks obliterated Rommel’s, he’s shouting, “You magnificent bastards, I read your book!” Trump follows the same tactics.

That is just the icing on the cake, but it’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics.

So, to my friends on the Left, do I wish we lived in a time when our president could be “collegial” and “dignified” and “proper”? Of course I do. These aren’t those times. This is war. And it’s a war that the Left has been fighting without opposition for the past 50 years.

So, say anything you want about this president -— I get it — he can be vulgar, he can be crude, he can be undignified at times. I don’t care. I can’t spare this man. He fights for America!