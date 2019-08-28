We weren’t made just to love ‘I’

How often do we use the word I? I need this. I want that. I have to do such and such. So many people try to figure out where this generation went wrong. It was when we started teaching that “I” meant more than everyone else.

I read a long post on Facebook about this and realized how often I hear and am guilty of saying the phrase “not my circus, not my monkeys.” This is the problem right now in America. We were not a nation built on “I” but instead we were built on hard work and helping not only yourself, but your neighbor as well.

When you teach your kids to only focus on what benefits them, they miss out on the bigger picture of helping those around them. Too often we treat people as if they owe us something or use them until they no longer benefit us then set them aside looking for our next help.

You have to love yourself, take care of yourself, and sometimes you need a minute to just focus on yourself and regroup. Beca-use honestly if you are not in a good place you cannot help anyone else, but when you finally find your higher ground turn around and grab a hand to help pull them up. Even if you are not quite at your higher place look around and see how you can help.

We run around with a false sense of security when everything is going right. We are not in a bad place so we do what we want regardless of the feelings of others. I like to tell people “the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away” you might have a high horse to sit on now, but within a few minutes all of that can be pulled right from under you. Then you will be one of the hands just hoping someone grabs to help you up. This help doesn’t have to be monetary either. Pray for them, take them dinner, love on their kids. Do what they need to help them build themselves back up.

We were built and instructed to love and be loved. We were made for companionship. Yet we push people away because of inconvenience. We are told who we should love by the standards of a community that is missing any sort of bond or care for the members.

And here we are 2019 where mental health is now treated more than any other sickness. We wonder why we are unhappy, depressed, anxious, or anything else. It is because we have pushed away so many people focusing again on that “I”. We turn our backs when someone ask for help, we don’t have time to stop from our busy lives and focus on anyone else. So we are left with a lack of companionship. This is where the high horse gets pulled out from under a lot of people. You have your car break down and look for someone to call and the list is very short because of all of those relationships “I” ruined.

We all want to leave something to be remembered by when we die. Let me tell you this, a big house will eventually fall, money will be spent, and an invention will be topped by something new, but the people you affected everyday will remember how you made them feel. You might even start a chain of kindness that lasts for generations to come.

My grandma lived during The Great Depression and even when she was in her later years she would tell me stories of the neighbors (of every race) and how they helped each other. One grew cotton and traded with someone who grew wheat. One had cattle and another had chicken. They would do for each other and everyone reaped the benefits.

So today try to forget about “I” for a little bit and look around. Take the time to see who needs help and let that kindness spark a desire in you to help. Pour a little bit of your oil into someone’s empty vessel and watch God fill yours over the brim.