Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the members of the 2022-2023 Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council. High school senior, Jon Tyler Wells of Scott County, was one of the 12 student finalists chosen to serve on the 2022 Ag Youth Council. Jon, son of Scott and Misty McCurdy Wells.

The other high school seniors selected include Pacey Baucom of Jones County; Chase Boone of Smith County; Grant Goree of Smith County; Caroline Chapman of Tippah County; Amy Estes of Lincoln County; Leighton Horton of Tippah County; Sadie Morris of Panola County; Hannah Reed of Rankin County; Sy Sullivan of Simpson County; Jenna Walters of Jones County; and Owen Massey of Covington County. Members were chosen through an application process and were interviewed by a committee of representatives from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC).

The 2022 Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 12 high school seniors with an interest in agriculture. The goal of this council is to expose the students to a variety of agriculture career fields and to teach them how to advocate for various aspects of the agriculture industry. Council members will visit Mississippi agricultural companies and organizations, learn about the legislative process and how it affects the agriculture industry, hold discussions with industry professionals and hone career-development skills. Council members will serve for one year, from August 2022 to June 2023, and attend a minimum of four meetings at the MDAC headquarters located in Jackson.