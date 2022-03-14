Two suspects have now been formally charged in the double homicide case that saw a Union woman and a Sebastopol woman killed.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department have formally charged Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds with the murders of Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby. An initial appearance was held this morning and both Harrell and Reynolds bonds were denied. This investigation started on Friday, March 4, and has involved Choctaw tribal lands and five neighboring counties throughout the investigation.

“This was a group effort, involving the FBI, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Choctaw Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s office, Leake county Sheriff’s office, Sebastopol Police Department, Union Police Department and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you Sheriff Eric Clark for working side-by-side with my department in this investigation.”