January 17

A gospel country singing will be held at 6:00 p.m. every third Friday at Nolan Sistrunk Pavilion in Sebastopol. Bring finger food for supper. For more information call Shirley Boxx at 601-564-1970.

January 17

Excel Community and Learning Center will be holding a sign language class on Friday, January 17 at 3:00. The cost is $5.00 per person. 383 S. 4th St. in Morton 601-732-1800.

January 18

Crissie Williamson Memorial Medical Mission at Forest Baptist Church. A free medical clinic for uninsured residents of Scott County on the third Saturday of each month. Residence and income verification required.

January 20

Excel Community and Learning Center will be holding our Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Spaghetti Dinner. This free community event will be Monday, January 20 at 5:30. There will be speakers, Reader’s Theater, food, and more! Excel 383 S. 4th St. Morton 601-732-1800.

January 20

Garbage pickup will not run on Monday, January 20, 2020, in honor of Robert E. Lee and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the pickup schedule for the week. Monday will be collected Tuesday. Tuesday will be collected Wednesday. Wednesday will be collected Thursday. Thursday will be collected Friday. Friday will be collected Saturday.

January 23

Quick Bites is a program offered through the Mississippi State University Extension that provides timely information on a wide variety of topics to citizens across the state through interactive video. These programs are held during lunch (from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m.) on Thursdays at the Scott County Extension Service office, 230 South Davis Street, Forest.

January 23: “4-H Opportunities in 2020” will be presented by Cobie Rutherford, Mississippi State University Extension Instructor 4-H Youth Development. Many young people in our state are involved in the varied activities 4-H offers. This Quick Bites will cover specific contests at State Congress, PAD, Cook-out, record books, and national trips for the year.

January 25 & 26

Mt. Moriah’s Winter Tea gathering honoring 1st Lady Sharmelitta James will be held Saturday, January 25 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. The church will honor Rev. Ralph James and Mrs. James’ second year anniversary on Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Anthony Robison, pastor of St. John of Newton will be the speaker.

January 26

Excel Community and Learning Center will be hosting free vision tests for the community. This event will be on Sunday, January 26 at 1:30. 383 S. 4th St. Morton. 601-732-1800.

February 1

Excel is holding a CPR class on Saturday, February 1 from 9:00 - 12:00. If you need a renewal or a first time certification, come on in and pre-register at Excel Community and Learning Center at 383 S. 4th St. Morton. Registration ends Wed. January 29th. Cost for the class is $35.00. 601-732-1800