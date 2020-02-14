February 15

Crissie Williamson Memorial Medical Mission at Forest Baptist Church. A free medical clinic for uninsured residents of Scott County on the third Saturday of each month. Residence and income verification required.

February 17

CMRLS Libraries will close Monday, February 17, for Presidents Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, February 18. CMRLS wishes you a safe and happy holiday weekend. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed. Customer service inquires may be sent to custsvc@cmrls.lib.ms.us.

February 17

All senior citizens, men and women, are invited to our “Senior Citizen’s Day” at Excel Community and Learning Center in Morton on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:30. We are anticipating having it each month if the community is interested. We will have a small brunch, a speaker, and Bingo this month. The Area Agency on Aging will be providing information to help senior citizens with resources to enable them to age in place. Cost is $10. Excel is at 383 S. 4th St. in Morton. 601-732-1800. Must pre-register by Feb. 17th.

February 21

A gospel country singing will be held at 6:00 p.m. every third Friday at Nolan Sistrunk Pavilion in Sebastopol. Bring finger food for supper. For more information call Shirley Boxx at 601-564-1970.

February 23

Green Grove United Methodist Church located at 1689 Norris-Homewood Rd., Lake, MS, will host their Black History Program on Sunday, February 23 at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Miss Rhonda Carter, an educator with the Leake County School District where she teaches at Leake Central Elementary School.