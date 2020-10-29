October 29

Quick Bites is a program offered through the Mississippi State University Extension Service that provides timely information on a wide variety of topics to citizens across the state through interactive video and ZOOM. October 29: “Easy Slow Cooker Meals You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less” will be presented by Natasha Haynes, MSU Extension Agent IV, Rankin County. There’s nothing like the slow cooker to make your dinner easy, with only 30 minutes of prep or less! Dump in your ingredients and a few hours later you are ready to have a great meal.

ZOOM Registration Link:

https://msstateextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtc-GurTopGNEbOaJhkwesAc7M8FqBW3lL

October 31

Parkway Baptist Church in Morton. Fall Festival, October 31st starting 3:00 until. Trunk or Treat, games, fellowship and food, hayride and cake walk. All are welcome. See Facebook page for updates and let us know you are coming!

November 7

Cornhole tournament benefiting Marlee Savell. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:00 p.m. at Bishop Park in Sebastopol. Registration Fee $50. First Place prize $250. Second place $50. Best costume wins $25. Registration is available online at Https://tinyurl.com/yyzebsez.