Calendar November 21

November 22

Forest United Methodist Church will host their “free” Thanksgiving lunch on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22 in the Family Life Center. Everyone is welcome whether they just need a good meal or need to share the fellowship with loved ones and friends. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

November 29&30

The Forest Christmas Parade will be held November 30 and the Citizens of the Year Reception will be November 29.

December 1

On Saturday December 1 Antioch Primitive Baptist Church will have it’s annual Christmas singing. Beginning at 3pm and will have soup and sandwiches afterwards. For more information contact Bruce Warren 601-668-1276.

December 2

The greater Walnut Grove Community is hosting “Celebrate Christmas South of the River” on Sunday, December 2 at 5:00 PM downtown on the triangle. The evening will include a roux of carols, traditional Christmas songs, reading of The Christmas Story, ending with a very special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. A tasting of local stews, soups, chilis, hot chocolate, tea, cider, will be on hand to enjoy.

Now in Progress

Canned Food for Christmas food drive is currently going on in Scott County. Drop off locations are Forest Baptist Church, Forest United Methodist Church, Bank of Forest, Commnity Bank, and City Hall. All donations will be given to the Carlisle Crisis Center Food Bank.

Holiday Garbage Schedule

The garbage pickup schedules for Thanksgiving week are as follows:

The City of Forest - garbage pick-up schedule is Monday, November 19, Tuesday, November 20, and Friday, November 23, routes will run the reagular schedule with no changes to pickup routes. Thursday’s garbage pickup route will run on Wednesday, November 21.

The City of Morton - all garbage collection for the week will be on Friday, November 23.

Scott County - will run their normal garbage pickup schedule for the entire week.