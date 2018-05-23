Community Calendar

May 24

Memorial Day observances will begin Thursday, May 24, with placing of U.S. Flags on graves of veterans in Eastern Cemetery, and other county cemeteries. Volunteers are welcome to help. On Monday, May 28, a ceremony to honor deceased veterans will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Highway 80, between Newton and Hickory at 10:00 a.m. The Courthouse program in Forest will be at 1:00 p.m., with guest speaker, Henry Gruno, Director, Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Additional flags are available from Bruce Warren, 601-668-1276, or Terry McMillan, 601-940-0333.

May 27

The St. Mark MB Church Family will be celebrating our Pastor's Anniversary (4th year) on Sunday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. The morning service will start at 11:00 a.m. and the speaker will be Rev. Jarvis Adams. The evening service will start at 2:00 p.m. and the speaker will be Pastor Shawn Croft (Morning Star MB Church-Newton, MS)

May 28

The City of Forest garbage schedule will not change for the week of Memorial Day. Normal schedule will run.

May 28

CMRLS Libraries will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of National Memorial Day. Regular Library hours will resume on Tuesday, May 29. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed. Central Mississippi Regional Library System serves the public libraries of Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties.

June 3

The St. Mark MB Church will be having our Men's Day Program on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 2:00pm. The speaker will be Deacon Charles Davis (Crystal Springs, MS). Everyone is invited to be a part of this great program.

June 10

The annual meeting of the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Association will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 10 at Liberty Baptist Church.

June 10

Forest United Methodist Church will have a reception for Rev. Trey Harper and family on Sunday, June 10, from 2:00 until 3:30 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall to honor their service, love and friendship to the church and the community.