Community Calendar

July 3

Rock and Roll Red, White and Blue! Featuring R&R Trio, Irene Martin, keyboard; James Watson, guitar and David Gilliam, drums. In partnership with Forest Community Arts at Forest Public Library on Tuesday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m. This is a Backdoor Event! Summer salads and iced tea will be served.

July 4

Garbage pickups to run regular schedule

Officials from City of Forest, City of Morton and Scott County all reported this week that garbage collection routes and schedules will not change for Independence Day on July 4. All garbage collection routes will remain on regular schedule during the week of July 4.

Libraries Announce

July 4 Closing

CMRLS Libraries will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Regular Library hours will resume on Thursday, July 5. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed. Central Mississippi Regional Library System serves the public libraries of Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties.

Most Offices

Closed for Holiday

All state, federal and municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4th for the holiday as will The Scott County Times office.

July 7

Saturday, July 7 at 7:00 p. m. an Open Air Concert Featuring Anse Rigby will be presented. There will also be an unveiling of the new Sights and Sounds Park on South Main. This event is free to the public. Bring a chair and join in the fun. Presented by the City of Forest, Forest Downtown Development Association and Forest Community Arts, Inc.

July 15

The public is invited to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church’s annual Revival in Sebastopol starting Sunday, July 15 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. Regular services Monday night July 16 through Wed. July 18 starting at 7:00 p.m. The speakers are Rev. Percy Honeysucker, Mon. night; Rev. William Thompson, Tues. night; and Rev. Robert Denmark, Wed. night. (Paid)

August 10

Forest Youth Sports Association is holding open registration for 2018 soccer until August 10.

Forms can be picked up at the Gaddis Park office building on weekdays.

The fee is $75. Checks should be made payable to Forest Youth Sports. A certified copy of birth certificate is required.

The program is open to any child who will turn three on or before Sept. 1 and is not of age 13 on or before the same date.

Registration forms are to be returned to City of Forest Parks and Recreation office at Gaddis Park or may be mailed to 835 Park Rd., Forest, MS 39074/Att: Renea Hurdle.