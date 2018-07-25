Community Calendar

July 28

Stop the Violence Rally. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Gaddis Park in Forest. Support community efforts to stand against violence of any kind. Email US3WE@-yahoo.com or call Stephanie at 601-697-4375 to help. Free drinks and snacks from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The Magnolia Boys will be in concert at Lawrence Baptist Church, Lawrence, MS, on July 28 at 6:00 p..m.

July 29

The Church at Unity Assembly 5046 Ringgold Rd., Forest, MS 39074 will have a Community Gospel Singing on July 29 at 5:00 o’clock p.m. Fellowship meal will follow the services.

July 31

The Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers will have their monthly leader training on Tuesday, July 31, 1:30 p.m. at the MSU Extension office located at 230 South Davis Street in Forest. The program will be “Fun with Dairy Products… A Mississippi Commodity” and will be presented by Clara Bilbo, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. The public is cordially invited to attend.

August 4

Lake Youth Sports Organization is holding open registration for 2018 youth football and cheerleading until August 3.

Forms can be picked up at The Hornets Nest in Lake or receive by texting or calling Wendy Clark at 601-507-8249 to have a registration form e-mailed.

The fee for football is $80 and cheerleading is $60. Each child will keep their uniform at the end of the season. Please make checks payable to Lake Youth Organization. A valid birth certificate is required.

Registration forms are to be returned to Lake Youth Organization, P.O. Box 61, Lake, MS 39092. For questions or additional information please contact Robert Savell at 601-919-7924.

Descendants of Shade and Bessie Denson will gather for the Annual Denson Reunion on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Fellowship Hall of Branch Baptist Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend and enjoy fellowship and good food by bringing offerings of family favorites to spread the table for the “Potluck”' meal.

August 10

Forest Youth Sports Association is holding open registration for 2018 soccer until August 10. Forms can be picked up at the Gaddis Park office building on weekdays.

The fee is $75. Checks should be made payable to Forest Youth Sports. A certified copy of birth certificate is required.The program is open to any child who will turn three on or before Sept. 1 and is not of age 13 on or before the same date.

Registration forms are to be returned to City of Forest Parks and Recreation office at Gaddis Park or may be mailed to 835 Park Rd., Forest, MS 39074/Att: Renea Hurdle.

August 11

A Hamburger Plate Fundraiser will be held at the Excel Learning Center in Morton on Thursday, August 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Hamburger sandwiches with all the trimmings, chips, baked beans, cookie, and a beverage will be provided for $6. Tickets will be pre-sold as well as sold on August 16. You are welcome to eat in or take your lunch with you. Proceeds of this fundraiser help support Excel’s programs