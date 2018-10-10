Community Calendar

October 13

Lorena Families - Old & New. Lorena Baptist Church fellowship hall, Saturday, October 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Casual attire and potluck food. Bring stories, pictures, maps, and family information to discuss and share connections to Lorena. Contact Jerry L. Hawkins 601-536-3455 or Kaye Moulder Howell 601-536-2598/601-270-7192 for information.

October 14

The Hillsboro Methodist Church located in historic Hillsboro, Miss. will celebrate the church and cemetery having been listed on the National Registry of Historic Places by the National Park Service. A worship service and unveiling and dedication of the commemorative plaque will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited. A potluck lunch will follow.

October 14

The Church at Unity Assembly of God on 5046 Ringgold Rd., Forest will celebrate their Homecoming on Oct. 14. Everyone is invited to attend.

October 14

Kalem UMC, 8320 Hwy. 80, Morton, will host Bishop James E. Swanson, Sr. the Resident Bishop of the Mississippi United Methodist Church on Oct. 14 at 10:45 a.m. Potluck dinner will follow. Visite www.kalemumc.org/bishopswanson or call Wesley Harrell at 601-480-8314 for information.

October 14

The annual meeting of the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery Association will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018. The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. A brief service will be held followed by pot luck dinner on the grounds.

October 19

A gospel, country singing will be held at 5:30 pm. every third Friday night at Nolan Sistrunk Pavilion, Sebastopol. Bring a dish for supper. For more information call Shirley Boxx at 601-564-1970 or Kenneth Graham at 601-562-6085 or Ted Alexander at 6041-728-9637.