Community Calendar

December 1

The public is invited to the kick-off celebration for the College Scholarship named after Reverend Nathaniel Robinson, who served 33 Years as Pastor of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Forest. The celebration is Saturday, December 1, 2:00 p.m. at Forest Service Center. A complimentary down home meal will be served. Scholarship Co-Chairs are Linda Smith Robinson, New Bethel C.E. Director and Angelia Cross, New Bethel Director YPD.

December 1

On Saturday December 1 Antioch Primitive Baptist Church will have it’s annual Christmas singing. Beginning at 3pm and will have soup and sandwiches afterwards. For more information contact Bruce Warren 601-668-1276.

December 2

The greater Walnut Grove Community is hosting “Celebrate Christmas South of the River” on Sunday, December 2 at 5:00 PM downtown on the triangle. The evening will include a roux of carols, traditional Christmas songs, reading of The Christmas Story, ending with a very special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. A tasting of local stews, soups, chilis, hot chocolate, tea, cider, will be on hand to enjoy.

December 6

Jackson State University Scott County Alumni Chapter meeting, December 6 at 4:00 p.m.

December 15

Jackson State University Scott County Alumni Chapter Annual Christmas Social is December 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Forest Service Center. Maxine Gilmore, president 601-507-6411.

Now in Progress

Canned Food for Christmas food drive is currently going on in Scott County. Drop off locations are Forest Baptist Church, Forest United Methodist Church, Bank of Forest, Commnity Bank, and City Hall. All donations will be given to the Carlisle Crisis Center Food Bank.